What is BOOK OF MEME (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME is a meme coin on Solana Chain

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BOOK OF MEME What is Book of Meme (BOME) and why is it gaining attention? Book of Meme (BOME) is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, aiming to immortalize internet memes by storing them permanently on the blockchain. It has attracted significant attention due to its unique concept and rapid rise in market capitalization. How does BOME differentiate itself from other meme coins? Unlike traditional meme coins that focus solely on entertainment, BOME aims to create a decentralized storage system for memes while leveraging the flexibility and utility of the Solana blockchain. This dual purpose sets it apart from other meme coins. What role does the Solana blockchain play in the Book of Meme project? The Solana blockchain provides the foundation for the Book of Meme, offering a fast and affordable platform for meme storage and trading. Its innovative proof of history consensus mechanism ensures efficient validation of transactions, making it an ideal choice for the project. How are memes stored on the Book of Meme blockchain? Users can share meme images with the Book of Meme community, which are then embedded into the blockchain using Arweave and IPFS technology. All related variants of a meme are linked together into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), facilitating easy exploration of internet meme culture. What are the tokenomics of BOME? BOME is the native token of Book of Meme, used to store online memes. Its total supply is nearly 69 billion tokens, with distribution including token presale (50%), liquidity pools (30%), and a community fund (20%). How has the popularity of BOME impacted its market performance? Since its launch, BOME has experienced rapid fluctuations in market capitalization, reaching over $1 billion within a week. Despite some volatility, its popularity has continued to grow, with significant gains reported by early investors and a substantial trading volume.

