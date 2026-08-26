SUSHI Price(SUSHI)
SUSHI price today is $ 0.1959, down 2.09% in the last 24 hours.
The live SUSHI (SUSHI) price today is $ 0.1959, with a 2.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1959 per SUSHI.
SUSHI currently ranks #401 by market capitalization at $ 56.19M, with a circulating supply of 286.84M SUSHI. During the last 24 hours, SUSHI traded between $ 0.1915 (low) and $ 0.2076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.38225619, while the all-time low was $ 0.16059337892889144.
In short-term performance, SUSHI moved -0.21% in the last hour and +22.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.19K.
No.401
ETH
The current Market Cap of SUSHI is $ 56.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.19K. The circulating supply of SUSHI is 286.84M, with a total supply of 291514753.90092285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.11M.
-0.21%
-2.09%
+22.05%
+22.05%
SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is an automated market maker (AMM) that enables users to trade digital assets directly from their wallets, without the need for an intermediary. SUSHI is the platform's native token, which is used for governance decisions and also entitles holders to a share of the exchange's trading fees. The protocol employs a liquidity provider model, where users can deposit their tokens into a liquidity pool and earn interest. SushiSwap is a fork of Uniswap, another decentralized exchange, but it differentiates itself by offering more community-oriented features and benefits for liquidity providers.
Explore live SUSHI spot and futures markets, compare SUSHI trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SUSHI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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SushiSwap allows users to mine the governance token SUSHI by staking the mainstream LP tokens on UniswapV2. Each block is issued 100 SUSHI, these tokens will be evenly deployed in all 13 pools, in the first two weeks, each block will get 1000 SUSHI, and the SUSHI/ETH pool will get 200 SUSHI. SUSHI tokens have no practical value and only have governance rights. Once Uniswap's liquidity is migrated to SushiSwap in the future, SUSHI token holders will share 0.05% of the transaction fee.
For a more in-depth understanding of SUSHI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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