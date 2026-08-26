SUSHI Price Today

The live SUSHI (SUSHI) price today is $ 0.1959, with a 2.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1959 per SUSHI.

SUSHI currently ranks #401 by market capitalization at $ 56.19M, with a circulating supply of 286.84M SUSHI. During the last 24 hours, SUSHI traded between $ 0.1915 (low) and $ 0.2076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.38225619, while the all-time low was $ 0.16059337892889144.

In short-term performance, SUSHI moved -0.21% in the last hour and +22.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.19K.

SUSHI (SUSHI) Market Information

Rank No.401 Market Cap $ 56.19M$ 56.19M $ 56.19M Volume (24H) $ 81.19K$ 81.19K $ 81.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.11M$ 57.11M $ 57.11M Circulation Supply 286.84M 286.84M 286.84M Total Supply 291,514,753.90092285 291,514,753.90092285 291,514,753.90092285 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of SUSHI is $ 56.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.19K. The circulating supply of SUSHI is 286.84M, with a total supply of 291514753.90092285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.11M.