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The live SUSHI price today is 0.1959 USD.SUSHI market cap is 56,190,983.563581006213 USD. Track real-time SUSHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SUSHI price today is 0.1959 USD.SUSHI market cap is 56,190,983.563581006213 USD. Track real-time SUSHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About SUSHI

SUSHI Price Info

What is SUSHI

SUSHI Whitepaper

SUSHI Official Website

SUSHI Tokenomics

SUSHI Price Forecast

SUSHI History

SUSHI Buying Guide

SUSHI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SUSHI Spot

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SUSHI Price(SUSHI)

1 SUSHI to USD Live Price:

$0.1959
$0.1959$0.1959
-2.09%1D
USD
SUSHI (SUSHI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:16:15 (UTC+8)

SUSHI Market Statistics

SUSHI price today is $ 0.1959, down 2.09% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1959 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1915 - $ 0.2076 USD
Market Capitalization$ 56.19M USD (rank #401)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 81.19K
Circulating Supply286.84M SUSHI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 57.11M USD
All-Time High$ 23.38225619 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:16:15

SUSHI Price Today

The live SUSHI (SUSHI) price today is $ 0.1959, with a 2.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1959 per SUSHI.

SUSHI currently ranks #401 by market capitalization at $ 56.19M, with a circulating supply of 286.84M SUSHI. During the last 24 hours, SUSHI traded between $ 0.1915 (low) and $ 0.2076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.38225619, while the all-time low was $ 0.16059337892889144.

In short-term performance, SUSHI moved -0.21% in the last hour and +22.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.19K.

SUSHI (SUSHI) Market Information

No.401

$ 56.19M
$ 56.19M$ 56.19M

$ 81.19K
$ 81.19K$ 81.19K

$ 57.11M
$ 57.11M$ 57.11M

286.84M
286.84M 286.84M

291,514,753.90092285
291,514,753.90092285 291,514,753.90092285

ETH

The current Market Cap of SUSHI is $ 56.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.19K. The circulating supply of SUSHI is 286.84M, with a total supply of 291514753.90092285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.11M.

SUSHI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1915
$ 0.1915$ 0.1915
24H Low
$ 0.2076
$ 0.2076$ 0.2076
24H High

$ 0.1915
$ 0.1915$ 0.1915

$ 0.2076
$ 0.2076$ 0.2076

$ 23.38225619
$ 23.38225619$ 23.38225619

$ 0.16059337892889144
$ 0.16059337892889144$ 0.16059337892889144

-0.21%

-2.09%

+22.05%

+22.05%

About SUSHI

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is an automated market maker (AMM) that enables users to trade digital assets directly from their wallets, without the need for an intermediary. SUSHI is the platform's native token, which is used for governance decisions and also entitles holders to a share of the exchange's trading fees. The protocol employs a liquidity provider model, where users can deposit their tokens into a liquidity pool and earn interest. SushiSwap is a fork of Uniswap, another decentralized exchange, but it differentiates itself by offering more community-oriented features and benefits for liquidity providers.

Trade SUSHI (SUSHI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SUSHI spot and futures markets, compare SUSHI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SUSHI/USDT
$0.1958
$0.1958$0.1958
-2.19%
404.83K (USDT)
SUSHI/USDC
$0.1957
$0.1957$0.1957
-2.10%
269.04K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SUSHI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SUSHI (SUSHI)

SushiSwap allows users to mine the governance token SUSHI by staking the mainstream LP tokens on UniswapV2. Each block is issued 100 SUSHI, these tokens will be evenly deployed in all 13 pools, in the first two weeks, each block will get 1000 SUSHI, and the SUSHI/ETH pool will get 200 SUSHI. SUSHI tokens have no practical value and only have governance rights. Once Uniswap's liquidity is migrated to SushiSwap in the future, SUSHI token holders will share 0.05% of the transaction fee.

SUSHI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUSHI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SUSHI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SUSHI (SUSHI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:16:15 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SUSHI

SUSHIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SUSHI with leverage. Explore SUSHIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SUSHI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SUSHI
SUSHI
USD
USD

1 SUSHI = 0.1959 USD