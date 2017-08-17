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The live 0x price today is 0.09628 USD.ZRX market cap is 81,683,621.0757562649152 USD. Track real-time ZRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live 0x price today is 0.09628 USD.ZRX market cap is 81,683,621.0757562649152 USD. Track real-time ZRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ZRX Price Info

What is ZRX

ZRX Whitepaper

ZRX Official Website

ZRX Tokenomics

ZRX Price Forecast

ZRX History

ZRX Buying Guide

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0x Price(ZRX)

1 ZRX to USD Live Price:

$0.09628
$0.09628$0.09628
-2.27%1D
USD
0x (ZRX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:38:41 (UTC+8)

0x Market Statistics

0x price today is $ 0.09628, down 2.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.09628 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.09397 - $ 0.10113 USD
Market Capitalization$ 81.68M USD (rank #290)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.61K
Circulating Supply848.40M ZRX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (84.83%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 96.28M USD
All-Time High$ 2.531409978866577 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:38:41

0x Price Today

The live 0x (ZRX) price today is $ 0.09628, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09628 per ZRX.

0x currently ranks #290 by market capitalization at $ 81.68M, with a circulating supply of 848.40M ZRX. During the last 24 hours, ZRX traded between $ 0.09397 (low) and $ 0.10113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.531409978866577, while the all-time low was $ 0.07802751487063664.

In short-term performance, ZRX moved +0.56% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.61K.

0x (ZRX) Market Information

No.290

$ 81.68M
$ 81.68M$ 81.68M

$ 57.61K
$ 57.61K$ 57.61K

$ 96.28M
$ 96.28M$ 96.28M

848.40M
848.40M 848.40M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

84.83%

2017-08-17 00:00:00

$ 0.05
$ 0.05$ 0.05

ETH

The current Market Cap of 0x is $ 81.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.61K. The circulating supply of ZRX is 848.40M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.28M.

0x Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09397
$ 0.09397$ 0.09397
24H Low
$ 0.10113
$ 0.10113$ 0.10113
24H High

$ 0.09397
$ 0.09397$ 0.09397

$ 0.10113
$ 0.10113$ 0.10113

$ 2.531409978866577
$ 2.531409978866577$ 2.531409978866577

$ 0.07802751487063664
$ 0.07802751487063664$ 0.07802751487063664

+0.56%

-2.27%

+28.56%

+28.56%

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is an open protocol that enables the peer-to-peer exchange of assets on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets, serving as a critical infrastructure layer for the emerging token economy by allowing developers to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications. ZRX is the native utility token of the 0x protocol, and is used for governance over the protocol’s upgrade system, which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.

Trade 0x (ZRX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZRX spot and futures markets, compare 0x trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZRX/USDT
$0.09649
$0.09649$0.09649
-2.01%
588.17K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for 0x: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is 0x (ZRX)

ZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

0x Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 0x, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official 0x Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About 0x (ZRX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:38:41 (UTC+8)

Explore More about 0x

ZRXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZRX with leverage. Explore ZRXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZRX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZRX
ZRX
USD
USD

1 ZRX = 0.09628 USD