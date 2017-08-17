0x Price(ZRX)
0x price today is $ 0.09628, down 2.27% in the last 24 hours.
The live 0x (ZRX) price today is $ 0.09628, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09628 per ZRX.
0x currently ranks #290 by market capitalization at $ 81.68M, with a circulating supply of 848.40M ZRX. During the last 24 hours, ZRX traded between $ 0.09397 (low) and $ 0.10113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.531409978866577, while the all-time low was $ 0.07802751487063664.
In short-term performance, ZRX moved +0.56% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.61K.
No.290
84.83%
2017-08-17 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of 0x is $ 81.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.61K. The circulating supply of ZRX is 848.40M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.28M.
+0.56%
-2.27%
+28.56%
+28.56%
0x (ZRX) is an open protocol that enables the peer-to-peer exchange of assets on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets, serving as a critical infrastructure layer for the emerging token economy by allowing developers to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications. ZRX is the native utility token of the 0x protocol, and is used for governance over the protocol’s upgrade system, which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.
Explore live ZRX spot and futures markets, compare 0x trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for 0x: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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ZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.
For a more in-depth understanding of 0x, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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