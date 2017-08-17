0x Price Today

The live 0x (ZRX) price today is $ 0.09628, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09628 per ZRX.

0x currently ranks #290 by market capitalization at $ 81.68M, with a circulating supply of 848.40M ZRX. During the last 24 hours, ZRX traded between $ 0.09397 (low) and $ 0.10113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.531409978866577, while the all-time low was $ 0.07802751487063664.

In short-term performance, ZRX moved +0.56% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.61K.

0x (ZRX) Market Information

Rank No.290 Market Cap $ 81.68M$ 81.68M $ 81.68M Volume (24H) $ 57.61K$ 57.61K $ 57.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.28M$ 96.28M $ 96.28M Circulation Supply 848.40M 848.40M 848.40M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 84.83% Issue Date 2017-08-17 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.05$ 0.05 $ 0.05 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of 0x is $ 81.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.61K. The circulating supply of ZRX is 848.40M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.28M.