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The live Real World Services price today is 0.0096 USD.RWS market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time RWS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Real World Services price today is 0.0096 USD.RWS market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time RWS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Real World Services Logo

Real World Services Price(RWS)

1 RWS to USD Live Price:

$0.0096
$0.0096$0.0096
+12.54%1D
USD
Real World Services (RWS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:32:52 (UTC+8)

Real World Services Market Statistics

Real World Services price today is $ 0.0096, up 12.54% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0096 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00835 - $ 0.01055 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4535)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 23.22K
Circulating Supply0.00 RWS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 951.29K USD
All-Time High$ 0.01665614899622525 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:32:52

Real World Services Price Today

The live Real World Services (RWS) price today is $ 0.0096, with a 12.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current RWS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0096 per RWS.

Real World Services currently ranks #4535 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 RWS. During the last 24 hours, RWS traded between $ 0.00835 (low) and $ 0.01055 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01665614899622525, while the all-time low was $ 0.01459725848294566.

In short-term performance, RWS moved +2.34% in the last hour and +20.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.22K.

Real World Services (RWS) Market Information

No.4535

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 23.22K
$ 23.22K$ 23.22K

$ 951.29K
$ 951.29K$ 951.29K

0.00
0.00 0.00

99,092,562
99,092,562 99,092,562

99,092,562
99,092,562 99,092,562

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Real World Services is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.22K. The circulating supply of RWS is 0.00, with a total supply of 99092562. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 951.29K.

Real World Services Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00835
$ 0.00835$ 0.00835
24H Low
$ 0.01055
$ 0.01055$ 0.01055
24H High

$ 0.00835
$ 0.00835$ 0.00835

$ 0.01055
$ 0.01055$ 0.01055

$ 0.01665614899622525
$ 0.01665614899622525$ 0.01665614899622525

$ 0.01459725848294566
$ 0.01459725848294566$ 0.01459725848294566

+2.34%

+12.54%

+20.75%

+20.75%

Trade Real World Services (RWS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RWS spot and futures markets, compare Real World Services trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RWS/USDT
$0.0096
$0.0096$0.0096
+12.54%
2.45M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Real World Services: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Real World Services (RWS)

RWS is the utility token powering a biometric-first infrastructure for secure access, custody, and real-world digital services. It enables seamless interaction across identity, payments, and Real World Asset Tokenization, forming the backbone of compliant Web3 adoption.

Real World Services Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Real World Services, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Real World Services Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Real World Services (RWS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:32:52 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Real World Services

RWSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RWS with leverage. Explore RWSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RWS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RWS
RWS
USD
USD

1 RWS = 0.0095 USD