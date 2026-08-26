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The live Zama Protocol price today is 0.05392 USD.ZAMA market cap is 118,624,000 USD. Track real-time ZAMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Zama Protocol price today is 0.05392 USD.ZAMA market cap is 118,624,000 USD. Track real-time ZAMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Zama Protocol Price(ZAMA)

1 ZAMA to USD Live Price:

$0.05389
$0.05389$0.05389
-3.87%1D
USD
Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:31:54 (UTC+8)

Zama Protocol Market Statistics

Zama Protocol price today is $ 0.05392, down 3.87% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.05392 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0528 - $ 0.06072 USD
Market Capitalization$ 118.62M USD (rank #314)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 166.77K
Circulating Supply2.20B ZAMA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 593.12M USD
All-Time High$ 0.0417392705402191 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:31:54

Zama Protocol Price Today

The live Zama Protocol (ZAMA) price today is $ 0.05392, with a 3.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05392 per ZAMA.

Zama Protocol currently ranks #314 by market capitalization at $ 118.62M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B ZAMA. During the last 24 hours, ZAMA traded between $ 0.0528 (low) and $ 0.06072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0417392705402191, while the all-time low was $ 0.01670102549769044.

In short-term performance, ZAMA moved +1.27% in the last hour and +29.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.77K.

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Market Information

No.314

$ 118.62M
$ 118.62M$ 118.62M

$ 166.77K
$ 166.77K$ 166.77K

$ 593.12M
$ 593.12M$ 593.12M

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

--
----

11,000,000,000
11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Zama Protocol is $ 118.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.77K. The circulating supply of ZAMA is 2.20B, with a total supply of 11000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 593.12M.

Zama Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0528
$ 0.0528$ 0.0528
24H Low
$ 0.06072
$ 0.06072$ 0.06072
24H High

$ 0.0528
$ 0.0528$ 0.0528

$ 0.06072
$ 0.06072$ 0.06072

$ 0.0417392705402191
$ 0.0417392705402191$ 0.0417392705402191

$ 0.01670102549769044
$ 0.01670102549769044$ 0.01670102549769044

+1.27%

-3.86%

+29.58%

+29.58%

Trade Zama Protocol (ZAMA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZAMA spot and futures markets, compare Zama Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZAMA/USDT
$0.05389
$0.05389$0.05389
-3.59%
2.92M (USDT)
ZAMA/USDC
$0.05389
$0.05389$0.05389
-3.73%
979.40K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Zama Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Zama Protocol (ZAMA)

Zama Protocol is a cross-chain confidentiality layer that enables confidential smart contracts on any L1 or L2 such as Ethereum, BNB, Base or Solana, using Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE).

Zama Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zama Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zama Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Zama Protocol (ZAMA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:31:54 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Zama Protocol

ZAMAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZAMA with leverage. Explore ZAMAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZAMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZAMA
ZAMA
USD
USD

1 ZAMA = 0.05392 USD