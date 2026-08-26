Zama Protocol Price Today

The live Zama Protocol (ZAMA) price today is $ 0.05392, with a 3.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05392 per ZAMA.

Zama Protocol currently ranks #314 by market capitalization at $ 118.62M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B ZAMA. During the last 24 hours, ZAMA traded between $ 0.0528 (low) and $ 0.06072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0417392705402191, while the all-time low was $ 0.01670102549769044.

In short-term performance, ZAMA moved +1.27% in the last hour and +29.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.77K.

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Market Information

Rank No.314 Market Cap $ 118.62M$ 118.62M $ 118.62M Volume (24H) $ 166.77K$ 166.77K $ 166.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 593.12M$ 593.12M $ 593.12M Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Zama Protocol is $ 118.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.77K. The circulating supply of ZAMA is 2.20B, with a total supply of 11000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 593.12M.