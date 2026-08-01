FLOKI Price Today

The live FLOKI (FLOKI) price today is $ 0.00002702, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002702 per FLOKI.

FLOKI currently ranks #113 by market capitalization at $ 257.35M, with a circulating supply of 9.52T FLOKI. During the last 24 hours, FLOKI traded between $ 0.00002611 (low) and $ 0.00002823 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00034622864914074, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000002.

In short-term performance, FLOKI moved 0.00% in the last hour and +35.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.85K.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Market Information

Rank No.113 Market Cap $ 257.35M$ 257.35M $ 257.35M Volume (24H) $ 114.85K$ 114.85K $ 114.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 260.62M$ 260.62M $ 260.62M Circulation Supply 9.52T 9.52T 9.52T Total Supply 9,645,370,947,891.79466774 9,645,370,947,891.79466774 9,645,370,947,891.79466774 Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of FLOKI is $ 257.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.85K. The circulating supply of FLOKI is 9.52T, with a total supply of 9645370947891.79466774. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 260.62M.