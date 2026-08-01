FLOKI Price(FLOKI)
FLOKI price today is $ 0.00002702, up 1.08% in the last 24 hours.
The live FLOKI (FLOKI) price today is $ 0.00002702, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002702 per FLOKI.
FLOKI currently ranks #113 by market capitalization at $ 257.35M, with a circulating supply of 9.52T FLOKI. During the last 24 hours, FLOKI traded between $ 0.00002611 (low) and $ 0.00002823 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00034622864914074, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000002.
In short-term performance, FLOKI moved 0.00% in the last hour and +35.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.85K.
No.113
0.01%
BSC
The current Market Cap of FLOKI is $ 257.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.85K. The circulating supply of FLOKI is 9.52T, with a total supply of 9645370947891.79466774. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 260.62M.
0.00%
+1.08%
+35.03%
+35.03%
FLOKI is a cryptocurrency that was inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog of the same name. It is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital asset that was designed to offer a fast, low-cost, and secure method of transferring value. FLOKI operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism for transaction validation. It is primarily used within its own ecosystem for various transactions and as a reward for participation in the network. The supply of FLOKI is fixed, with a certain amount being burned or destroyed with each transaction, creating a deflationary effect. Overall, FLOKI aims to provide a user-friendly cryptocurrency experience with a focus on community involvement and financial accessibility.
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Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
For a more in-depth understanding of FLOKI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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