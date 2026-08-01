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The live FLOKI price today is 0.00002702 USD.FLOKI market cap is 257,352,062.2000672998884314 USD. Track real-time FLOKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FLOKI price today is 0.00002702 USD.FLOKI market cap is 257,352,062.2000672998884314 USD. Track real-time FLOKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About FLOKI

FLOKI Price Info

What is FLOKI

FLOKI Whitepaper

FLOKI Official Website

FLOKI Tokenomics

FLOKI Price Forecast

FLOKI History

FLOKI Buying Guide

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FLOKI Price(FLOKI)

1 FLOKI to USD Live Price:

$0.00002702
$0.00002702$0.00002702
+1.08%1D
USD
FLOKI (FLOKI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:12:13 (UTC+8)

FLOKI Market Statistics

FLOKI price today is $ 0.00002702, up 1.08% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00002702 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00002611 - $ 0.00002823 USD
Market Capitalization$ 257.35M USD (rank #113)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 114.85K
Circulating Supply9.52T FLOKI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 260.62M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00034622864914074 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:12:13

FLOKI Price Today

The live FLOKI (FLOKI) price today is $ 0.00002702, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002702 per FLOKI.

FLOKI currently ranks #113 by market capitalization at $ 257.35M, with a circulating supply of 9.52T FLOKI. During the last 24 hours, FLOKI traded between $ 0.00002611 (low) and $ 0.00002823 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00034622864914074, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000002.

In short-term performance, FLOKI moved 0.00% in the last hour and +35.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.85K.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Market Information

No.113

$ 257.35M
$ 257.35M$ 257.35M

$ 114.85K
$ 114.85K$ 114.85K

$ 260.62M
$ 260.62M$ 260.62M

9.52T
9.52T 9.52T

9,645,370,947,891.79466774
9,645,370,947,891.79466774 9,645,370,947,891.79466774

0.01%

BSC

The current Market Cap of FLOKI is $ 257.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.85K. The circulating supply of FLOKI is 9.52T, with a total supply of 9645370947891.79466774. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 260.62M.

FLOKI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00002611
$ 0.00002611$ 0.00002611
24H Low
$ 0.00002823
$ 0.00002823$ 0.00002823
24H High

$ 0.00002611
$ 0.00002611$ 0.00002611

$ 0.00002823
$ 0.00002823$ 0.00002823

$ 0.00034622864914074
$ 0.00034622864914074$ 0.00034622864914074

$ 0.00000002
$ 0.00000002$ 0.00000002

0.00%

+1.08%

+35.03%

+35.03%

About FLOKI

FLOKI is a cryptocurrency that was inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog of the same name. It is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital asset that was designed to offer a fast, low-cost, and secure method of transferring value. FLOKI operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism for transaction validation. It is primarily used within its own ecosystem for various transactions and as a reward for participation in the network. The supply of FLOKI is fixed, with a certain amount being burned or destroyed with each transaction, creating a deflationary effect. Overall, FLOKI aims to provide a user-friendly cryptocurrency experience with a focus on community involvement and financial accessibility.

Trade FLOKI (FLOKI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FLOKI spot and futures markets, compare FLOKI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FLOKI/USDT
$0.00002701
$0.00002701$0.00002701
+1.16%
4.15B (USDT)
FLOKI/USDC
$0.000027
$0.000027$0.000027
+1.16%
1.96B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FLOKI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FLOKI (FLOKI)

Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.

Whitepaper

FLOKI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FLOKI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FLOKI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FLOKI (FLOKI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:12:13 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FLOKI

FLOKIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FLOKI with leverage. Explore FLOKIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FLOKI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FLOKI
FLOKI
USD
USD

1 FLOKI = 0.00002702 USD