Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live GamePad price today is 0.04406 USD.GPAD market cap is -- USD. Track real-time GPAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live GamePad price today is 0.04406 USD.GPAD market cap is -- USD. Track real-time GPAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About GPAD

GPAD Price Info

What is GPAD

GPAD Official Website

GPAD Tokenomics

GPAD Price Forecast

GPAD History

GPAD Buying Guide

GPAD-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GPAD Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GamePad Logo

GamePad Price(GPAD)

1 GPAD to USD Live Price:

$0.04408
$0.04408$0.04408
+1.68%1D
USD
GamePad (GPAD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:34:30 (UTC+8)

GamePad Market Statistics

GamePad price today is $ 0.04406, up 1.68% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.04406 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.04039 - $ 0.06132 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 31.27K
Circulating Supply-- GPAD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 44.06M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:34:30

GamePad Price Today

The live GamePad (GPAD) price today is $ 0.04406, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current GPAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04406 per GPAD.

GamePad currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- GPAD. During the last 24 hours, GPAD traded between $ 0.04039 (low) and $ 0.06132 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, GPAD moved +1.56% in the last hour and -44.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.27K.

GamePad (GPAD) Market Information

--
----

$ 31.27K
$ 31.27K$ 31.27K

$ 44.06M
$ 44.06M$ 44.06M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of GamePad is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.27K. The circulating supply of GPAD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.06M.

GamePad Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04039
$ 0.04039$ 0.04039
24H Low
$ 0.06132
$ 0.06132$ 0.06132
24H High

$ 0.04039
$ 0.04039$ 0.04039

$ 0.06132
$ 0.06132$ 0.06132

--
----

--
----

+1.56%

+1.68%

-44.96%

-44.96%

Trade GamePad (GPAD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GPAD spot and futures markets, compare GamePad trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GPAD/USDT
$0.04415
$0.04415$0.04415
+2.10%
598.09K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for GamePad: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is GamePad (GPAD)

GamePad is a smart execution and runtime infrastructure for DeFi, designed to address execution efficiency, compute supply, and system stability. By unifying execution, resources, and governance, it provides continuous compute power and intelligent scheduling for financial protocols, enabling DeFi to evolve from static contracts into long-running, adaptive on-chain financial systems.

GamePad Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GamePad, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official GamePad Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About GamePad (GPAD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:34:30 (UTC+8)

Explore More about GamePad

GPADUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GPAD with leverage. Explore GPADUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1400
$0.1400$0.1400

+366.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1590
$1.1590$1.1590

+1,059.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008267
$0.008267$0.008267

+7.65%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7215
$0.7215$0.7215

-2.39%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.5332
$2.5332$2.5332

-2.56%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1590
$1.1590$1.1590

+1,059.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1400
$0.1400$0.1400

+366.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.035155
$0.035155$0.035155

+24.70%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0189184
$0.0189184$0.0189184

+15.65%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1477
$0.1477$0.1477

+4.52%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GPAD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GPAD
GPAD
USD
USD

1 GPAD = 0.04406 USD