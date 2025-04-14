Nil Token Logo

Nil Token Price(NIL)

USD

Nil Token (NIL) Live Price Chart

$0.4078
$0.4078$0.4078
-5.09%(1D)

NIL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Nil Token (NIL) today is 0.4077 USD with a current market cap of $ 79.56M USD. NIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nil Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.18M USD
- Nil Token price change within the day is -5.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 195.15M USD

Get real-time price updates of the NIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

NIL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nil Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.02187-5.09%
30 Days$ +0.3077+307.70%
60 Days$ +0.3077+307.70%
90 Days$ +0.3077+307.70%
Nil Token Price Change Today

Today, NIL recorded a change of $ -0.02187 (-5.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nil Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.3077 (+307.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nil Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NIL saw a change of $ +0.3077 (+307.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nil Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.3077 (+307.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NIL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nil Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3792
$ 0.3792$ 0.3792

$ 0.4542
$ 0.4542$ 0.4542

$ 2.8799
$ 2.8799$ 2.8799

-0.18%

-5.09%

-8.96%

NIL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 79.56M
$ 79.56M$ 79.56M

$ 6.18M
$ 6.18M$ 6.18M

195.15M
195.15M 195.15M

What is Nil Token (NIL)

Nillion is a permissionless network that redefines secure decentralized data storage and computation for AI and blockchains. The network creates the novel ability for decentralized AI and blockchains to be able to store and process data without seeing it, unlocking a significant white space. Nillion has a suite of application tools – nilAI, nilVM, and nilDB. The tools allow developers to build private data applications.

Nillion is a permissionless network that redefines secure decentralized data storage and computation for AI and blockchains. The network creates the novel ability for decentralized AI and blockchains to be able to store and process data without seeing it, unlocking a significant white space. Nillion has a suite of application tools – nilAI, nilVM, and nilDB. The tools allow developers to build private data applications.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NIL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nil Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nil Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nil Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nil Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NIL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nil Token price prediction page.

Nil Token Price History

Tracing NIL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NIL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nil Token price history page.

How to buy Nil Token (NIL)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nil Token on MEXC by following step-by-step guides with detailed instructions and video tutorials.

NIL to Local Currencies

1 NIL to VND
10,453.8357
1 NIL to AUD
A$0.644166
1 NIL to GBP
0.309852
1 NIL to EUR
0.354699
1 NIL to USD
$0.4077
1 NIL to MYR
RM1.797957
1 NIL to TRY
15.504831
1 NIL to JPY
¥58.317408
1 NIL to RUB
34.507728
1 NIL to INR
35.045892
1 NIL to IDR
Rp6,794.997282
1 NIL to KRW
581.596281
1 NIL to PHP
23.263362
1 NIL to EGP
￡E.20.878317
1 NIL to BRL
R$2.397276
1 NIL to CAD
C$0.562626
1 NIL to BDT
49.433625
1 NIL to NGN
649.201095
1 NIL to UAH
16.842087
1 NIL to VES
Bs28.9467
1 NIL to PKR
Rs114.070383
1 NIL to KZT
210.259044
1 NIL to THB
฿13.633488
1 NIL to TWD
NT$13.229865
1 NIL to AED
د.إ1.496259
1 NIL to CHF
Fr0.330237
1 NIL to HKD
HK$3.159675
1 NIL to MAD
.د.م3.783456
1 NIL to MXN
$8.260002

Nil Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nil Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nil Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nil Token

