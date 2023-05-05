AUC

Advanced Project connects regulated financial services with the blockchain world, bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to create seamless, secure, and efficient financial solutions. Our primary focus is integrating blockchain and digital assets into cross-border remittances and everyday payments, especially for the global unbanked population. By offering innovative payment and remittance services, along with public system payment solutions, we empower individuals with limited access to traditional banking to leverage digital assets for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

NameAUC

RankNo.4191

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply6,000,000,000

Total Supply6,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8690179155302579,2023-05-05

Lowest Price0.000350091543170714,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainBASE

