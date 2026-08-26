Play AI Price Today

The live Play AI (PLAI) price today is $ 0.001735, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001735 per PLAI.

Play AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PLAI. During the last 24 hours, PLAI traded between $ 0.00173 (low) and $ 0.001743 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PLAI moved +0.11% in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.79K.

Play AI (PLAI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 61.79K$ 61.79K $ 61.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.74M$ 1.74M $ 1.74M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Play AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.79K. The circulating supply of PLAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.74M.