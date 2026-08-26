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The live Play AI price today is 0.001735 USD.PLAI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PLAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Play AI price today is 0.001735 USD.PLAI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PLAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Play AI Price(PLAI)

1 PLAI to USD Live Price:

$0.001736
$0.001736$0.001736
-0.34%1D
USD
Play AI (PLAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:51:58 (UTC+8)

Play AI Market Statistics

Play AI price today is $ 0.001735, down 0.34% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001735 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00173 - $ 0.001743 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 61.79K
Circulating Supply-- PLAI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.74M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:51:58

Play AI Price Today

The live Play AI (PLAI) price today is $ 0.001735, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001735 per PLAI.

Play AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PLAI. During the last 24 hours, PLAI traded between $ 0.00173 (low) and $ 0.001743 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PLAI moved +0.11% in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.79K.

Play AI (PLAI) Market Information

--
----

$ 61.79K
$ 61.79K$ 61.79K

$ 1.74M
$ 1.74M$ 1.74M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Play AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.79K. The circulating supply of PLAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.74M.

Play AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00173
$ 0.00173$ 0.00173
24H Low
$ 0.001743
$ 0.001743$ 0.001743
24H High

$ 0.00173
$ 0.00173$ 0.00173

$ 0.001743
$ 0.001743$ 0.001743

--
----

--
----

+0.11%

-0.33%

+0.11%

+0.11%

Trade Play AI (PLAI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PLAI spot and futures markets, compare Play AI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PLAI/USDT
$0.001736
$0.001736$0.001736
-0.27%
35.67M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Play AI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Play AI (PLAI)

Play AI is the orchestration layer for Onchain AI, empowering anyone to create, deploy and monetize powerful AI workflows with a single prompt. It seamlessly operates behind the scenes, connecting apps, x402s, MCPs, and agents to get things done. PLAI token powers the Play AI ecosystem across the Play Hub, Play Studio, Data Collective and the Mad Rims AI glasses, creating a economic flywheel within the network.

Play AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Play AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Play AI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Play AI (PLAI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:51:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Play AI

PLAIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PLAI with leverage. Explore PLAIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PLAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PLAI
PLAI
USD
USD

1 PLAI = 0.001735 USD