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The live Railgun price today is 2.0491 USD.RAIL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time RAIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Railgun price today is 2.0491 USD.RAIL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time RAIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Railgun Price(RAIL)

1 RAIL to USD Live Price:

$2.0489
$2.0489$2.0489
-2.33%1D
USD
Railgun (RAIL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:14:17 (UTC+8)

Railgun Market Statistics

Railgun price today is $ 2.0491, down 2.33% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2.0491 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.9522 - $ 2.2514 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.86K
Circulating Supply-- RAIL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation-- USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:14:17

Railgun Price Today

The live Railgun (RAIL) price today is $ 2.0491, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAIL to USD conversion rate is $ 2.0491 per RAIL.

Railgun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAIL. During the last 24 hours, RAIL traded between $ 1.9522 (low) and $ 2.2514 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RAIL moved +0.49% in the last hour and +44.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.86K.

Railgun (RAIL) Market Information

--
----

$ 55.86K
$ 55.86K$ 55.86K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

ETH

The current Market Cap of Railgun is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.86K. The circulating supply of RAIL is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Railgun Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.9522
$ 1.9522$ 1.9522
24H Low
$ 2.2514
$ 2.2514$ 2.2514
24H High

$ 1.9522
$ 1.9522$ 1.9522

$ 2.2514
$ 2.2514$ 2.2514

--
----

--
----

+0.49%

-2.33%

+44.30%

+44.30%

About Railgun

RAIL (RAIL) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions within the Railz protocol, a blockchain-based network that aims to enable the Internet of Things (IoT) devices to negotiate and transact independently of human intervention. RAIL serves as the native utility token in the Railz ecosystem, and it is used for various purposes such as transaction fees and participating in the network's governance. The Railz protocol utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and the supply of RAIL tokens is determined by the protocol's issuance model. The primary use case for RAIL is to enable IoT devices to conduct machine-to-machine transactions in a secure and decentralized manner.

Trade Railgun (RAIL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RAIL spot and futures markets, compare Railgun trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RAIL/USDT
$2.052
$2.052$2.052
-2.13%
26.33K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Railgun: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

Railgun Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Railgun, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Railgun (RAIL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:14:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Railgun

RAILUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RAIL with leverage. Explore RAILUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RAIL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RAIL
RAIL
USD
USD

1 RAIL = 2.0491 USD