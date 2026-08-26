Railgun Price(RAIL)
Railgun price today is $ 2.0491, down 2.33% in the last 24 hours.
The live Railgun (RAIL) price today is $ 2.0491, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAIL to USD conversion rate is $ 2.0491 per RAIL.
Railgun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAIL. During the last 24 hours, RAIL traded between $ 1.9522 (low) and $ 2.2514 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, RAIL moved +0.49% in the last hour and +44.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.86K.
ETH
The current Market Cap of Railgun is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.86K. The circulating supply of RAIL is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
+0.49%
-2.33%
+44.30%
+44.30%
RAIL (RAIL) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions within the Railz protocol, a blockchain-based network that aims to enable the Internet of Things (IoT) devices to negotiate and transact independently of human intervention. RAIL serves as the native utility token in the Railz ecosystem, and it is used for various purposes such as transaction fees and participating in the network's governance. The Railz protocol utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and the supply of RAIL tokens is determined by the protocol's issuance model. The primary use case for RAIL is to enable IoT devices to conduct machine-to-machine transactions in a secure and decentralized manner.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Railgun: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Railgun, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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