OmiseGo Price(OMG)
OmiseGo price today is $ 0.04774, down 1.15% in the last 24 hours.
The live OmiseGo (OMG) price today is $ 0.04774, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04774 per OMG.
OmiseGo currently ranks #1097 by market capitalization at $ 6.70M, with a circulating supply of 140.25M OMG. During the last 24 hours, OMG traded between $ 0.0473 (low) and $ 0.04978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.351900100708008, while the all-time low was $ 0.0469995221765353.
In short-term performance, OMG moved -0.84% in the last hour and +8.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.79K.
No.1097
99.99%
2017-06-27 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of OmiseGo is $ 6.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.79K. The circulating supply of OMG is 140.25M, with a total supply of 140245398.24513278. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.70M.
-0.84%
-1.15%
+8.89%
+8.89%
OmiseGo (OMG) is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform that facilitates peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, OMG aims to provide a solution to the coordination problem among payment processors, gateways, and financial institutions. It uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and has its native utility token, OMG, which is used for transaction fees and participation in the network's proof-of-stake consensus. OmiseGo's primary use case is to enable real-time, direct transfers across both fiat and decentralized currencies, thereby promoting financial inclusion and disrupting existing banking and payment networks.
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OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017.
For a more in-depth understanding of OmiseGo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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