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The live OmiseGo price today is 0.04774 USD.OMG market cap is 6,695,315.3122226389172 USD. Track real-time OMG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live OmiseGo price today is 0.04774 USD.OMG market cap is 6,695,315.3122226389172 USD. Track real-time OMG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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OmiseGo Price(OMG)

1 OMG to USD Live Price:

$0.04777
$0.04777$0.04777
-1.15%1D
USD
OmiseGo (OMG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:28:20 (UTC+8)

OmiseGo Market Statistics

OmiseGo price today is $ 0.04774, down 1.15% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.04774 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0473 - $ 0.04978 USD
Market Capitalization$ 6.70M USD (rank #1097)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.79K
Circulating Supply140.25M OMG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.99%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 6.70M USD
All-Time High$ 28.351900100708008 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:28:20

OmiseGo Price Today

The live OmiseGo (OMG) price today is $ 0.04774, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04774 per OMG.

OmiseGo currently ranks #1097 by market capitalization at $ 6.70M, with a circulating supply of 140.25M OMG. During the last 24 hours, OMG traded between $ 0.0473 (low) and $ 0.04978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.351900100708008, while the all-time low was $ 0.0469995221765353.

In short-term performance, OMG moved -0.84% in the last hour and +8.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.79K.

OmiseGo (OMG) Market Information

No.1097

$ 6.70M
$ 6.70M$ 6.70M

$ 64.79K
$ 64.79K$ 64.79K

$ 6.70M
$ 6.70M$ 6.70M

140.25M
140.25M 140.25M

140,245,399
140,245,399 140,245,399

140,245,398.24513278
140,245,398.24513278 140,245,398.24513278

99.99%

2017-06-27 00:00:00

$ 0.27
$ 0.27$ 0.27

ETH

The current Market Cap of OmiseGo is $ 6.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.79K. The circulating supply of OMG is 140.25M, with a total supply of 140245398.24513278. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.70M.

OmiseGo Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0473
$ 0.0473$ 0.0473
24H Low
$ 0.04978
$ 0.04978$ 0.04978
24H High

$ 0.0473
$ 0.0473$ 0.0473

$ 0.04978
$ 0.04978$ 0.04978

$ 28.351900100708008
$ 28.351900100708008$ 28.351900100708008

$ 0.0469995221765353
$ 0.0469995221765353$ 0.0469995221765353

-0.84%

-1.15%

+8.89%

+8.89%

About OmiseGo

OmiseGo (OMG) is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform that facilitates peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, OMG aims to provide a solution to the coordination problem among payment processors, gateways, and financial institutions. It uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and has its native utility token, OMG, which is used for transaction fees and participation in the network's proof-of-stake consensus. OmiseGo's primary use case is to enable real-time, direct transfers across both fiat and decentralized currencies, thereby promoting financial inclusion and disrupting existing banking and payment networks.

Trade OmiseGo (OMG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OMG spot and futures markets, compare OmiseGo trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OMG/USDT
$0.04779
$0.04779$0.04779
-1.21%
1.35M (USDT)
OMG/BTC
$0.0000006072
$0.0000006072$0.0000006072
-0.13%
218.10K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for OmiseGo: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is OmiseGo (OMG)

OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017.

OmiseGo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OmiseGo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OmiseGo Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About OmiseGo (OMG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:28:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about OmiseGo

OMGUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OMG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OMG
OMG
USD
USD

1 OMG = 0.04774 USD