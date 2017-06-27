OmiseGo Price Today

The live OmiseGo (OMG) price today is $ 0.04774, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04774 per OMG.

OmiseGo currently ranks #1097 by market capitalization at $ 6.70M, with a circulating supply of 140.25M OMG. During the last 24 hours, OMG traded between $ 0.0473 (low) and $ 0.04978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.351900100708008, while the all-time low was $ 0.0469995221765353.

In short-term performance, OMG moved -0.84% in the last hour and +8.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.79K.

OmiseGo (OMG) Market Information

Rank No.1097 Market Cap $ 6.70M$ 6.70M $ 6.70M Volume (24H) $ 64.79K$ 64.79K $ 64.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.70M$ 6.70M $ 6.70M Circulation Supply 140.25M 140.25M 140.25M Max Supply 140,245,399 140,245,399 140,245,399 Total Supply 140,245,398.24513278 140,245,398.24513278 140,245,398.24513278 Circulation Rate 99.99% Issue Date 2017-06-27 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.27$ 0.27 $ 0.27 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of OmiseGo is $ 6.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.79K. The circulating supply of OMG is 140.25M, with a total supply of 140245398.24513278. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.70M.