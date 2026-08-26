Verasity Price(VRA)
Verasity price today is $ 0.000020109, down 1.42% in the last 24 hours.
The live Verasity (VRA) price today is $ 0.000020109, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current VRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000020109 per VRA.
Verasity currently ranks #1843 by market capitalization at $ 1.87M, with a circulating supply of 93.17B VRA. During the last 24 hours, VRA traded between $ 0.000018547 (low) and $ 0.000021923 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08682570790917889, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000583637538728.
In short-term performance, VRA moved +1.83% in the last hour and +61.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.15K.
No.1843
46.58%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Verasity is $ 1.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.15K. The circulating supply of VRA is 93.17B, with a total supply of 98228872198. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.02M.
+1.83%
-1.42%
+61.22%
+61.22%
Verasity (VRA) is a blockchain-based platform designed to enhance the online video streaming industry. It aims to address key challenges in the sector, such as ad fraud and low viewer engagement, by introducing a proprietary Proof-of-View (PoV) protocol. This protocol ensures that views on the platform are genuine and can be audited on the blockchain, thereby creating a more transparent and trustworthy ecosystem for advertisers, content creators, and viewers. In addition, VRA tokens are used within the Verasity ecosystem to reward viewers for their engagement, incentivize content creation, and facilitate transactions. The platform's ultimate goal is to create a more equitable and efficient online video industry.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Verasity: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Verasity is a leading company providing proprietary technology uniquely rewarding gamers, viewers, and publishers through the Verasity Portal.
For a more in-depth understanding of Verasity, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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