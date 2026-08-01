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The live aPriori price today is 0.22653 USD.APR market cap is -- USD. Track real-time APR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live aPriori price today is 0.22653 USD.APR market cap is -- USD. Track real-time APR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is APR

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aPriori Price(APR)

1 APR to USD Live Price:

$0.22653
$0.22653$0.22653
+0.33%1D
USD
aPriori (APR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:07:12 (UTC+8)

aPriori Market Statistics

aPriori price today is $ 0.22653, up 0.33% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.22653 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.19884 - $ 0.23085 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 130.11K
Circulating Supply-- APR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 226.53M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:07:12

aPriori Price Today

The live aPriori (APR) price today is $ 0.22653, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current APR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.22653 per APR.

aPriori currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- APR. During the last 24 hours, APR traded between $ 0.19884 (low) and $ 0.23085 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, APR moved -0.27% in the last hour and +12.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 130.11K.

aPriori (APR) Market Information

--
----

$ 130.11K
$ 130.11K$ 130.11K

$ 226.53M
$ 226.53M$ 226.53M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of aPriori is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 130.11K. The circulating supply of APR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 226.53M.

aPriori Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.19884
$ 0.19884$ 0.19884
24H Low
$ 0.23085
$ 0.23085$ 0.23085
24H High

$ 0.19884
$ 0.19884$ 0.19884

$ 0.23085
$ 0.23085$ 0.23085

--
----

--
----

-0.27%

+0.33%

+12.79%

+12.79%

Trade aPriori (APR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live APR spot and futures markets, compare aPriori trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
APR/USDT
$0.22657
$0.22657$0.22657
+0.38%
615.27K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for aPriori: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is aPriori (APR)

aPriori is building the intelligent order flow coordination layer for high-performance blockchains. Its architecture comprises an Order Flow Segmentation Engine that classifies trades in real time and a flow-aware routing engine that directs benign orders into efficient liquidity pools while isolating riskier ones to resilient paths. The system integrates MEV capture with a redistribution mechanism, returning value to stakers and validators to better align incentives.

aPriori Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of aPriori, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official aPriori Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About aPriori (APR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:07:12 (UTC+8)

Explore More about aPriori

APRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on APR with leverage. Explore APRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

APR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

APR
APR
USD
USD

1 APR = 0.22653 USD