1R0R

R0AR is the utility token that powers the entire R0ARverse. It's the key to unlocking opportunities within the R0AR decentralized finance ecosystem. R0AR is an ERC-20 token that serves multiple functions within our DeFi ecosystem. As a governance token, it gives holders a voice in shaping the platform's future and provides access to exclusive features, the R0AR Platform, Portal, staking rewards and yield farming. Whether you're staking, farming or trading on the Platform, making your voice heard in the decentralized autonomous organization, or browsing the NFT marketplace, R0AR is at the center of it all.

Name1R0R

RankNo.5870

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,010

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05359728874422925,2025-03-08

Lowest Price0.003689277531738991,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionR0AR is the utility token that powers the entire R0ARverse. It's the key to unlocking opportunities within the R0AR decentralized finance ecosystem. R0AR is an ERC-20 token that serves multiple functions within our DeFi ecosystem. As a governance token, it gives holders a voice in shaping the platform's future and provides access to exclusive features, the R0AR Platform, Portal, staking rewards and yield farming. Whether you're staking, farming or trading on the Platform, making your voice heard in the decentralized autonomous organization, or browsing the NFT marketplace, R0AR is at the center of it all.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.