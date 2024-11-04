What is Fusionist (ACE)

ACE is the native token of Endurance, a decentralized game/social blockchain that will be housing Fusionist, a web3 AAA game.

ACE is the native token of Endurance, a decentralized game/social blockchain that will be housing Fusionist, a web3 AAA game.

Fusionist is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Fusionist Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fusionist, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ACE? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fusionist price prediction page.

Fusionist Price History

Tracing ACE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ACE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fusionist price history page.

How to buy Fusionist (ACE)

Looking for how to buy Fusionist? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fusionist on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Fusionist Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fusionist, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fusionist What is Fusionist (ACE)? Fusionist (ACE) is a web3 gaming platform focused on developing AAA blockchain games. It operates on the Endurance blockchain, which is EVM-compatible and highly scalable, offering three main gaming titles: Colonize, Conquer, and Unite. What games are available on the Fusionist platform? Fusionist features three core games: Colonize, Conquer, and Unite, along with additional titles like ACE Arenas, Fusionist Beta II: Galactic Duel, and Expedition. What is the Endurance blockchain, and why is it important for Fusionist? The Endurance blockchain is the EVM-compatible network hosting the Fusionist gaming platform. It is known for its scalability and low transaction costs, making it ideal for resource-intensive gaming. What is the ACE token, and what are its uses? ACE is the native cryptocurrency of the Fusionist platform and Endurance blockchain. It is used for gas fee payments, transaction fees, in-game purchases, rewards, staking, and governance. How do I participate in Fusionist games like ACE Arenas? To participate in ACE Arenas, you need to own an ACE Avatar NFT, which can be minted by staking ACE tokens. The game operates on a play-to-earn (P2E) model using gACE, which is exchangeable for ACE. What are BOAT tokens, and how are they different from ACE tokens? BOAT (Bound On-Chain Achievement Token) is Fusionist's reputation management token, used to increase players' ACE earning potential and unlock special perks. Unlike ACE, BOAT tokens are non-transferable and non-tradable. How can I earn rewards in Fusionist games? Rewards in Fusionist games are earned through in-game achievements, such as winning battles or completing missions. These rewards are often in the form of NFTs or ACE tokens, depending on the game. How does Fusionist ensure low transaction costs for its users? Fusionist uses the Endurance blockchain, which offers minimal gas fees, often costing fractions of a cent per transaction, making it a cost-effective environment for gaming. What are the key categories of BOAT tokens? BOAT tokens are divided into five categories: Loyalty, Contribution, Social, Activity, and Value-add. Each category has sub-levels that players must achieve to mint BOAT tokens.

