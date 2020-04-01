THORChain Price(RUNE)
THORChain price today is $ 0.4832, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.
The live THORChain (RUNE) price today is $ 0.4832, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUNE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4832 per RUNE.
THORChain currently ranks #159 by market capitalization at $ 163.50M, with a circulating supply of 338.37M RUNE. During the last 24 hours, RUNE traded between $ 0.4761 (low) and $ 0.502 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 21.26140054, while the all-time low was $ 0.00793864363964.
In short-term performance, RUNE moved +0.26% in the last hour and +19.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 311.31K.
No.159
95.52%
0.01%
2020-04-01 00:00:00
RUNE
The current Market Cap of THORChain is $ 163.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 311.31K. The circulating supply of RUNE is 338.37M, with a total supply of 354208499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.15M.
+0.26%
-2.83%
+19.24%
+19.24%
Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process. It operates on a system of continuous liquidity pools, which are powered by users staking RUNE and other digital assets. The protocol's native utility token, RUNE, is used for security, governance, and liquidity in these pools. Thorchain's design allows it to be chain-agnostic, meaning it can connect and interact with multiple different blockchains, thereby promoting cross-chain liquidity and interoperability. This makes it a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, as it enables seamless transactions between different cryptocurrencies.
Explore live RUNE spot and futures markets, compare THORChain trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for THORChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.
For a more in-depth understanding of THORChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on RUNE with leverage. Explore RUNEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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