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The live THORChain price today is 0.4832 USD.RUNE market cap is 163,501,681.392 USD. Track real-time RUNE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live THORChain price today is 0.4832 USD.RUNE market cap is 163,501,681.392 USD. Track real-time RUNE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RUNE Price Info

What is RUNE

RUNE Whitepaper

RUNE Official Website

RUNE Tokenomics

RUNE Price Forecast

RUNE History

RUNE Buying Guide

RUNE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RUNE Spot

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THORChain Price(RUNE)

1 RUNE to USD Live Price:

$0.4831
$0.4831$0.4831
-2.83%1D
USD
THORChain (RUNE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:31:26 (UTC+8)

THORChain Market Statistics

THORChain price today is $ 0.4832, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.4832 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.4761 - $ 0.502 USD
Market Capitalization$ 163.50M USD (rank #159)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 311.31K
Circulating Supply338.37M RUNE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (95.52%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 171.15M USD
All-Time High$ 21.26140054 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:31:26

THORChain Price Today

The live THORChain (RUNE) price today is $ 0.4832, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUNE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4832 per RUNE.

THORChain currently ranks #159 by market capitalization at $ 163.50M, with a circulating supply of 338.37M RUNE. During the last 24 hours, RUNE traded between $ 0.4761 (low) and $ 0.502 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 21.26140054, while the all-time low was $ 0.00793864363964.

In short-term performance, RUNE moved +0.26% in the last hour and +19.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 311.31K.

THORChain (RUNE) Market Information

No.159

$ 163.50M
$ 163.50M$ 163.50M

$ 311.31K
$ 311.31K$ 311.31K

$ 171.15M
$ 171.15M$ 171.15M

338.37M
338.37M 338.37M

354,208,499
354,208,499 354,208,499

354,208,499
354,208,499 354,208,499

95.52%

0.01%

2020-04-01 00:00:00

$ 0.038
$ 0.038$ 0.038

RUNE

The current Market Cap of THORChain is $ 163.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 311.31K. The circulating supply of RUNE is 338.37M, with a total supply of 354208499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.15M.

THORChain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4761
$ 0.4761$ 0.4761
24H Low
$ 0.502
$ 0.502$ 0.502
24H High

$ 0.4761
$ 0.4761$ 0.4761

$ 0.502
$ 0.502$ 0.502

$ 21.26140054
$ 21.26140054$ 21.26140054

$ 0.00793864363964
$ 0.00793864363964$ 0.00793864363964

+0.26%

-2.83%

+19.24%

+19.24%

About THORChain

Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process. It operates on a system of continuous liquidity pools, which are powered by users staking RUNE and other digital assets. The protocol's native utility token, RUNE, is used for security, governance, and liquidity in these pools. Thorchain's design allows it to be chain-agnostic, meaning it can connect and interact with multiple different blockchains, thereby promoting cross-chain liquidity and interoperability. This makes it a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, as it enables seamless transactions between different cryptocurrencies.

Trade THORChain (RUNE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RUNE spot and futures markets, compare THORChain trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RUNE/USDT
$0.4831
$0.4831$0.4831
-2.65%
634.92K (USDT)
RUNE/USDC
$0.4828
$0.4828$0.4828
-2.75%
113.22K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for THORChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is THORChain (RUNE)

THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.

Whitepaper

THORChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of THORChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official THORChain Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About THORChain (RUNE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:31:26 (UTC+8)

Explore More about THORChain

RUNEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RUNE with leverage. Explore RUNEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RUNE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RUNE
RUNE
USD
USD

1 RUNE = 0.4832 USD