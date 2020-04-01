THORChain Price Today

The live THORChain (RUNE) price today is $ 0.4832, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUNE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4832 per RUNE.

THORChain currently ranks #159 by market capitalization at $ 163.50M, with a circulating supply of 338.37M RUNE. During the last 24 hours, RUNE traded between $ 0.4761 (low) and $ 0.502 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 21.26140054, while the all-time low was $ 0.00793864363964.

In short-term performance, RUNE moved +0.26% in the last hour and +19.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 311.31K.

THORChain (RUNE) Market Information

Rank No.159 Market Cap $ 163.50M$ 163.50M $ 163.50M Volume (24H) $ 311.31K$ 311.31K $ 311.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.15M$ 171.15M $ 171.15M Circulation Supply 338.37M 338.37M 338.37M Max Supply 354,208,499 354,208,499 354,208,499 Total Supply 354,208,499 354,208,499 354,208,499 Circulation Rate 95.52% Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2020-04-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.038$ 0.038 $ 0.038 Public Blockchain RUNE

The current Market Cap of THORChain is $ 163.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 311.31K. The circulating supply of RUNE is 338.37M, with a total supply of 354208499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.15M.