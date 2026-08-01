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The live Derive price today is 0.14795 USD.DRV market cap is 109,117,516.59985 USD. Track real-time DRV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Derive price today is 0.14795 USD.DRV market cap is 109,117,516.59985 USD. Track real-time DRV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Derive Price(DRV)

1 DRV to USD Live Price:

$0.14794
$0.14794$0.14794
+1.90%1D
USD
Derive (DRV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:48:30 (UTC+8)

Derive Market Statistics

Derive price today is $ 0.14795, up 1.90% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.14795 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.13209 - $ 0.16995 USD
Market Capitalization$ 109.12M USD (rank #268)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 74.73K
Circulating Supply737.53M DRV of 100,000,000,000 max supply (49.16%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 221.93M USD
All-Time High$ 0.559824069949719 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:48:30

Derive Price Today

The live Derive (DRV) price today is $ 0.14795, with a 1.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.14795 per DRV.

Derive currently ranks #268 by market capitalization at $ 109.12M, with a circulating supply of 737.53M DRV. During the last 24 hours, DRV traded between $ 0.13209 (low) and $ 0.16995 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.559824069949719, while the all-time low was $ 0.01222005074544384.

In short-term performance, DRV moved -0.11% in the last hour and +59.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.73K.

Derive (DRV) Market Information

No.268

$ 109.12M
$ 109.12M$ 109.12M

$ 74.73K
$ 74.73K$ 74.73K

$ 221.93M
$ 221.93M$ 221.93M

737.53M
737.53M 737.53M

1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000

49.16%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Derive is $ 109.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.73K. The circulating supply of DRV is 737.53M, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.93M.

Derive Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.13209
$ 0.13209$ 0.13209
24H Low
$ 0.16995
$ 0.16995$ 0.16995
24H High

$ 0.13209
$ 0.13209$ 0.13209

$ 0.16995
$ 0.16995$ 0.16995

$ 0.559824069949719
$ 0.559824069949719$ 0.559824069949719

$ 0.01222005074544384
$ 0.01222005074544384$ 0.01222005074544384

-0.11%

+1.90%

+59.13%

+59.13%

Trade Derive (DRV) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DRV spot and futures markets, compare Derive trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DRV/USDT
$0.14794
$0.14794$0.14794
+1.85%
481.01K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Derive: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Derive (DRV)

Derive Protocol is a permissionless, self-custodial settlement layer for options, perps, and spot on Derive Chain (OP Stack). Derive Exchange is the matching venue and UI that routes and settles trades to the Protocol.

Derive Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Derive, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Derive Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Derive (DRV)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:48:30 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Derive

DRVUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DRV with leverage. Explore DRVUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DRV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DRV
DRV
USD
USD

1 DRV = 0.14795 USD