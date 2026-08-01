Derive Price Today

The live Derive (DRV) price today is $ 0.14795, with a 1.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.14795 per DRV.

Derive currently ranks #268 by market capitalization at $ 109.12M, with a circulating supply of 737.53M DRV. During the last 24 hours, DRV traded between $ 0.13209 (low) and $ 0.16995 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.559824069949719, while the all-time low was $ 0.01222005074544384.

In short-term performance, DRV moved -0.11% in the last hour and +59.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.73K.

Derive (DRV) Market Information

Rank No.268 Market Cap $ 109.12M$ 109.12M $ 109.12M Volume (24H) $ 74.73K$ 74.73K $ 74.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 221.93M$ 221.93M $ 221.93M Circulation Supply 737.53M 737.53M 737.53M Max Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Total Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Circulation Rate 49.16% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Derive is $ 109.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.73K. The circulating supply of DRV is 737.53M, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.93M.