BitTorrent Price(BTT)
BitTorrent price today is $ 0.0000002937, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours.
The live BitTorrent (BTT) price today is $ 0.0000002937, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000002937 per BTT.
BitTorrent currently ranks #114 by market capitalization at $ 289.89M, with a circulating supply of 987.04T BTT. During the last 24 hours, BTT traded between $ 0.0000002917 (low) and $ 0.0000002978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000305438906834, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000025860435352.
In short-term performance, BTT moved +0.03% in the last hour and +12.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.84K.
No.114
0.01%
2019-02-01 00:00:00
TRX
The current Market Cap of BitTorrent is $ 289.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.84K. The circulating supply of BTT is 987.04T, with a total supply of 987037885840674.74246524. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 289.89M.
+0.03%
+0.17%
+12.44%
+12.44%
BitTorrent Token (BTT) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Tron blockchain, designed to facilitate transactions within the BitTorrent network. The BitTorrent network is a peer-to-peer file sharing protocol that allows users to distribute data and electronic files over the internet in a decentralized manner. BTT is used as a medium of exchange for users to bid for faster download speeds, incentivizing more seeding and enabling a healthier ecosystem. The token operates on a TRC-10 standard, which is compatible with the TRON blockchain's native TRC-20 standard. BTT's issuance model is based on a fixed supply of 990 billion tokens, with no inflation.
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Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.
For a more in-depth understanding of BitTorrent, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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