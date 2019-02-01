BitTorrent Price Today

The live BitTorrent (BTT) price today is $ 0.0000002937, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000002937 per BTT.

BitTorrent currently ranks #114 by market capitalization at $ 289.89M, with a circulating supply of 987.04T BTT. During the last 24 hours, BTT traded between $ 0.0000002917 (low) and $ 0.0000002978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000305438906834, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000025860435352.

In short-term performance, BTT moved +0.03% in the last hour and +12.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.84K.

BitTorrent (BTT) Market Information

Rank No.114 Market Cap $ 289.89M$ 289.89M $ 289.89M Volume (24H) $ 66.84K$ 66.84K $ 66.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 289.89M$ 289.89M $ 289.89M Circulation Supply 987.04T 987.04T 987.04T Total Supply 987,037,885,840,674.74246524 987,037,885,840,674.74246524 987,037,885,840,674.74246524 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2019-02-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.000120$ 0.000120 $ 0.000120 Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of BitTorrent is $ 289.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.84K. The circulating supply of BTT is 987.04T, with a total supply of 987037885840674.74246524. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 289.89M.