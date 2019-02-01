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The live BitTorrent price today is 0.0000002937 USD.BTT market cap is 289,893,027.071406171862040988 USD. Track real-time BTT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BitTorrent price today is 0.0000002937 USD.BTT market cap is 289,893,027.071406171862040988 USD. Track real-time BTT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BitTorrent Logo

BitTorrent Price(BTT)

1 BTT to USD Live Price:

$0.0000002937
$0.0000002937$0.0000002937
+0.17%1D
USD
BitTorrent (BTT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:53:25 (UTC+8)

BitTorrent Market Statistics

BitTorrent price today is $ 0.0000002937, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0000002937 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0000002917 - $ 0.0000002978 USD
Market Capitalization$ 289.89M USD (rank #114)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 66.84K
Circulating Supply987.04T BTT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 289.89M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00000305438906834 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:53:25

BitTorrent Price Today

The live BitTorrent (BTT) price today is $ 0.0000002937, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000002937 per BTT.

BitTorrent currently ranks #114 by market capitalization at $ 289.89M, with a circulating supply of 987.04T BTT. During the last 24 hours, BTT traded between $ 0.0000002917 (low) and $ 0.0000002978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000305438906834, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000025860435352.

In short-term performance, BTT moved +0.03% in the last hour and +12.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.84K.

BitTorrent (BTT) Market Information

No.114

$ 289.89M
$ 289.89M$ 289.89M

$ 66.84K
$ 66.84K$ 66.84K

$ 289.89M
$ 289.89M$ 289.89M

987.04T
987.04T 987.04T

987,037,885,840,674.74246524
987,037,885,840,674.74246524 987,037,885,840,674.74246524

0.01%

2019-02-01 00:00:00

$ 0.000120
$ 0.000120$ 0.000120

TRX

The current Market Cap of BitTorrent is $ 289.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.84K. The circulating supply of BTT is 987.04T, with a total supply of 987037885840674.74246524. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 289.89M.

BitTorrent Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000002917
$ 0.0000002917$ 0.0000002917
24H Low
$ 0.0000002978
$ 0.0000002978$ 0.0000002978
24H High

$ 0.0000002917
$ 0.0000002917$ 0.0000002917

$ 0.0000002978
$ 0.0000002978$ 0.0000002978

$ 0.00000305438906834
$ 0.00000305438906834$ 0.00000305438906834

$ 0.00000025860435352
$ 0.00000025860435352$ 0.00000025860435352

+0.03%

+0.17%

+12.44%

+12.44%

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent Token (BTT) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Tron blockchain, designed to facilitate transactions within the BitTorrent network. The BitTorrent network is a peer-to-peer file sharing protocol that allows users to distribute data and electronic files over the internet in a decentralized manner. BTT is used as a medium of exchange for users to bid for faster download speeds, incentivizing more seeding and enabling a healthier ecosystem. The token operates on a TRC-10 standard, which is compatible with the TRON blockchain's native TRC-20 standard. BTT's issuance model is based on a fixed supply of 990 billion tokens, with no inflation.

Trade BitTorrent (BTT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BTT spot and futures markets, compare BitTorrent trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTT/USDT
$0.0000002938
$0.0000002938$0.0000002938
+0.06%
227.46B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BitTorrent: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BitTorrent (BTT)

Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.

Whitepaper

BitTorrent Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BitTorrent, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BitTorrent Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BitTorrent (BTT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:53:25 (UTC+8)

Explore More about BitTorrent

BTTUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BTT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTT
BTT
USD
USD

1 BTT = 0.000000 USD