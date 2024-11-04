What is OORT (OORT)

OORT is a decentralized AI cloud for privacy and cost savings. By integrating global compute and storage resources, OORT empowers trustworthy AI solutions.

OORT is a decentralized AI cloud for privacy and cost savings. By integrating global compute and storage resources, OORT empowers trustworthy AI solutions.



OORT Price Prediction

OORT Price History

How to buy OORT (OORT)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OORT What is OORT? OORT is a decentralized AI cloud platform founded in May 2021. It provides services like data collection and labeling, data storage, and model training. OORT leverages a decentralized network to make AI development more equitable and efficient. What are the main services offered by OORT? OORT offers a range of services, including data collection and labeling, data storage, and AI model training. These services are designed to support AI developers by using a decentralized network. How does OORT ensure transparency in AI development? OORT uses blockchain technology to maintain transparency. Each stage of data collection, processing, and model training is recorded on the blockchain, ensuring accountability and openness. What makes OORT's approach to AI development different from centralized AI systems? Unlike centralized AI systems, which are controlled by specific organizations, OORT's decentralized approach involves the community in every stage. This includes data collection, model training, and deployment, making the process transparent and collaborative. How does OORT's decentralized cloud work? OORT's decentralized cloud utilizes global resources, including data centers and edge devices. It has a proprietary blockchain-based verification layer that ensures secure and efficient operations. What are OORT's key products? OORT's key products include OORT Datahub for data collection and labeling, OORT Storage for decentralized data storage, and OORT Compute for AI model training and inference. What is the Olympus Protocol? The Olympus Protocol is OORT's proprietary blockchain technology. It connects all decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin) devices globally, ensuring secure and reliable operations through a proof of honesty (PoH) consensus algorithm. What is OORT Tokenomics? OORT has its own native utility token used for paying for services, staking for rewards, and participating in governance. Users can pay with fiat currencies but get discounts when using OORT tokens. How can community members participate in OORT's governance? Community members can propose and make major decisions by depositing tokens. If their proposals are approved, the tokens are refunded; otherwise, the tokens go to node providers supporting the network. What is OORT's competitive edge in the decentralized AI space? OORT stands out by offering a comprehensive platform where any AI project can find everything it needs from start to finish. It focuses on transparency, cost-effectiveness, and a collaborative approach, making it unique in the decentralized AI space.

