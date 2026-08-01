Kuvi Price Today

The live Kuvi (KUVI) price today is $ 0.007817, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current KUVI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007817 per KUVI.

Kuvi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KUVI. During the last 24 hours, KUVI traded between $ 0.007782 (low) and $ 0.007906 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KUVI moved -0.09% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.09K.

Kuvi (KUVI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 21.09K$ 21.09K $ 21.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.82M$ 7.82M $ 7.82M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Kuvi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.09K. The circulating supply of KUVI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.82M.