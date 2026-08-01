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The live Kuvi price today is 0.007817 USD.KUVI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KUVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kuvi price today is 0.007817 USD.KUVI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KUVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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KUVI Price Info

What is KUVI

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KUVI Official Website

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KUVI Price Forecast

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Kuvi Price(KUVI)

1 KUVI to USD Live Price:

$0.007813
$0.007813$0.007813
-0.25%1D
USD
Kuvi (KUVI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:24:20 (UTC+8)

Kuvi Market Statistics

Kuvi price today is $ 0.007817, down 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.007817 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.007782 - $ 0.007906 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 21.09K
Circulating Supply-- KUVI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 7.82M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:24:20

Kuvi Price Today

The live Kuvi (KUVI) price today is $ 0.007817, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current KUVI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007817 per KUVI.

Kuvi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KUVI. During the last 24 hours, KUVI traded between $ 0.007782 (low) and $ 0.007906 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KUVI moved -0.09% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.09K.

Kuvi (KUVI) Market Information

--
----

$ 21.09K
$ 21.09K$ 21.09K

$ 7.82M
$ 7.82M$ 7.82M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Kuvi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.09K. The circulating supply of KUVI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.82M.

Kuvi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.007782
$ 0.007782$ 0.007782
24H Low
$ 0.007906
$ 0.007906$ 0.007906
24H High

$ 0.007782
$ 0.007782$ 0.007782

$ 0.007906
$ 0.007906$ 0.007906

--
----

--
----

-0.09%

-0.25%

+0.03%

+0.03%

Trade Kuvi (KUVI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KUVI spot and futures markets, compare Kuvi trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KUVI/USDT
$0.007817
$0.007817$0.007817
-0.20%
2.70M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kuvi: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kuvi (KUVI)

Kuvi.ai is building the world’s first Agentic Finance Platform, powered by its proprietary Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS). AFOS connects Kuvi’s fine-tuned LLM models to a constantly expanding set of functions, APIs, and data sources, enabling users to express complex financial intent in natural language and have it executed precisely across CeFi and DeFi.

Kuvi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kuvi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kuvi Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kuvi (KUVI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:24:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Kuvi

KUVIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KUVI with leverage. Explore KUVIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KUVI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KUVI
KUVI
USD
USD

1 KUVI = 0.007816 USD