Unitas Price Today

The live Unitas (UP) price today is $ 0.48089, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current UP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.48089 per UP.

Unitas currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- UP. During the last 24 hours, UP traded between $ 0.4303 (low) and $ 0.51153 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UP moved -0.15% in the last hour and +38.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.38K.

Unitas (UP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.38K$ 56.38K $ 56.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 480.89M$ 480.89M $ 480.89M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Unitas is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.38K. The circulating supply of UP is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 480.89M.