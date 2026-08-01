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The live Atlético de Madrid price today is 1.3333 USD.ATM market cap is 11,281,328.6264 USD. Track real-time ATM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Atlético de Madrid price today is 1.3333 USD.ATM market cap is 11,281,328.6264 USD. Track real-time ATM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Atlético de Madrid Logo

Atlético de Madrid Price(ATM)

1 ATM to USD Live Price:

$1.3338
$1.3338$1.3338
-0.04%1D
USD
Atlético de Madrid (ATM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:19:56 (UTC+8)

Atlético de Madrid Market Statistics

Atlético de Madrid price today is $ 1.3333, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.3333 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.305 - $ 1.3565 USD
Market Capitalization$ 11.28M USD (rank #1004)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.47K
Circulating Supply8.46M ATM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (84.61%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.33M USD
All-Time High$ 61.11632681 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:19:56

Atlético de Madrid Price Today

The live Atlético de Madrid (ATM) price today is $ 1.3333, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.3333 per ATM.

Atlético de Madrid currently ranks #1004 by market capitalization at $ 11.28M, with a circulating supply of 8.46M ATM. During the last 24 hours, ATM traded between $ 1.305 (low) and $ 1.3565 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 61.11632681, while the all-time low was $ 0.7532766491077049.

In short-term performance, ATM moved +1.84% in the last hour and -1.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.47K.

Atlético de Madrid (ATM) Market Information

No.1004

$ 11.28M
$ 11.28M$ 11.28M

$ 56.47K
$ 56.47K$ 56.47K

$ 13.33M
$ 13.33M$ 13.33M

8.46M
8.46M 8.46M

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

84.61%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of Atlético de Madrid is $ 11.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.47K. The circulating supply of ATM is 8.46M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.33M.

Atlético de Madrid Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.305
$ 1.305$ 1.305
24H Low
$ 1.3565
$ 1.3565$ 1.3565
24H High

$ 1.305
$ 1.305$ 1.305

$ 1.3565
$ 1.3565$ 1.3565

$ 61.11632681
$ 61.11632681$ 61.11632681

$ 0.7532766491077049
$ 0.7532766491077049$ 0.7532766491077049

+1.84%

-0.04%

-1.52%

-1.52%

Trade Atlético de Madrid (ATM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ATM spot and futures markets, compare Atlético de Madrid trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ATM/USDT
$1.3089
$1.3089$1.3089
-1.87%
42.24K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Atlético de Madrid: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Atlético de Madrid (ATM)

The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid Football Club ("Atletico de Madrid") fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services.

Atlético de Madrid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Atlético de Madrid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Atlético de Madrid Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Atlético de Madrid (ATM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:19:56 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Atlético de Madrid

ATMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ATM with leverage. Explore ATMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ATM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ATM
ATM
USD
USD

1 ATM = 1.3333 USD