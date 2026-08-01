Atlético de Madrid Price Today

The live Atlético de Madrid (ATM) price today is $ 1.3333, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.3333 per ATM.

Atlético de Madrid currently ranks #1004 by market capitalization at $ 11.28M, with a circulating supply of 8.46M ATM. During the last 24 hours, ATM traded between $ 1.305 (low) and $ 1.3565 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 61.11632681, while the all-time low was $ 0.7532766491077049.

In short-term performance, ATM moved +1.84% in the last hour and -1.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.47K.

Atlético de Madrid (ATM) Market Information

Rank No.1004 Market Cap $ 11.28M$ 11.28M $ 11.28M Volume (24H) $ 56.47K$ 56.47K $ 56.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.33M$ 13.33M $ 13.33M Circulation Supply 8.46M 8.46M 8.46M Max Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Circulation Rate 84.61% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of Atlético de Madrid is $ 11.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.47K. The circulating supply of ATM is 8.46M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.33M.