What is Hemi (HEMI)

Powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hemi is a modular network for superior scaling, security, and interoperability. While other projects approach Bitcoin and Ethereum as ecosystem silos, limiting the potential of both, Hemi views them as components of a single supernetwork. This unlocks new levels of programmability, portability, and potential for Bitcoin DeFi and so much more. Hemi was co-founded by Jeff Garzik (former Bitcoin core developer) and Max Sanchez (inventor of the Proof-of-Proof consensus protocol), and is surrounded by a team of renowned blockchain engineers, strategic partners and investors.

Hemi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Hemi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Hemi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Hemi (HEMI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Hemi (HEMI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Hemi.

Hemi (HEMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hemi (HEMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HEMI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hemi (HEMI)

Looking for how to buy Hemi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Hemi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HEMI to Local Currencies

Hemi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hemi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hemi How much is Hemi (HEMI) worth today? The live HEMI price in USD is 0.04973 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HEMI to USD price? $ 0.04973 . Check out The current price of HEMI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Hemi? The market cap for HEMI is $ 48.61M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HEMI? The circulating supply of HEMI is 977.50M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HEMI? HEMI achieved an ATH price of 0.19259179461442666 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HEMI? HEMI saw an ATL price of 0.015350458365510373 USD . What is the trading volume of HEMI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HEMI is $ 234.05K USD . Will HEMI go higher this year? HEMI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HEMI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Hemi (HEMI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

