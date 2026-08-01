Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live KAIO price today is 0.01815 USD.KAIO market cap is 12,364,687.5 USD. Track real-time KAIO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live KAIO price today is 0.01815 USD.KAIO market cap is 12,364,687.5 USD. Track real-time KAIO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About KAIO

KAIO Price Info

What is KAIO

KAIO Official Website

KAIO Tokenomics

KAIO Price Forecast

KAIO History

KAIO Buying Guide

KAIO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KAIO Spot

KAIO USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

KAIO Logo

KAIO Price(KAIO)

1 KAIO to USD Live Price:

$0.01815
$0.01815$0.01815
-3.04%1D
USD
KAIO (KAIO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:14:53 (UTC+8)

KAIO Market Statistics

KAIO price today is $ 0.01815, down 3.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01815 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01811 - $ 0.0207 USD
Market Capitalization$ 12.36M USD (rank #716)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.48K
Circulating Supply681.25M KAIO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (6.81%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 181.50M USD
All-Time High$ 0.25794740887421114 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:14:53

KAIO Price Today

The live KAIO (KAIO) price today is $ 0.01815, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01815 per KAIO.

KAIO currently ranks #716 by market capitalization at $ 12.36M, with a circulating supply of 681.25M KAIO. During the last 24 hours, KAIO traded between $ 0.01811 (low) and $ 0.0207 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.25794740887421114, while the all-time low was $ 0.02629192439771496.

In short-term performance, KAIO moved -0.77% in the last hour and +12.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.48K.

KAIO (KAIO) Market Information

No.716

$ 12.36M
$ 12.36M$ 12.36M

$ 59.48K
$ 59.48K$ 59.48K

$ 181.50M
$ 181.50M$ 181.50M

681.25M
681.25M 681.25M

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

6.81%

ETH

The current Market Cap of KAIO is $ 12.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.48K. The circulating supply of KAIO is 681.25M, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 181.50M.

KAIO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01811
$ 0.01811$ 0.01811
24H Low
$ 0.0207
$ 0.0207$ 0.0207
24H High

$ 0.01811
$ 0.01811$ 0.01811

$ 0.0207
$ 0.0207$ 0.0207

$ 0.25794740887421114
$ 0.25794740887421114$ 0.25794740887421114

$ 0.02629192439771496
$ 0.02629192439771496$ 0.02629192439771496

-0.77%

-3.04%

+12.66%

+12.66%

Trade KAIO (KAIO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KAIO spot and futures markets, compare KAIO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAIO/USDC
$0.01816
$0.01816$0.01816
-3.09%
2.96M (USDT)
KAIO/USDT
$0.01813
$0.01813$0.01813
-3.04%
3.18M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for KAIO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is KAIO (KAIO)

KAIO is a cross-chain RWA tokenization protocol that enables asset managers to issue regulated fund products on-chain, providing institutional investors and retail users with secure, composable access to diversified yield. KAIO transforms tokenization from closed platforms into open, programmable financial infrastructure - bridging TradFi and DeFi through a compliant, auditable, and cross-chain architecture, targeting the $30 trillion tokenized-asset market.

KAIO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KAIO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official KAIO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About KAIO (KAIO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:14:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about KAIO

KAIOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KAIO with leverage. Explore KAIOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1351
$0.1351$0.1351

+350.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1272
$1.1272$1.1272

+1,027.20%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008006
$0.008006$0.008006

+4.25%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7198
$0.7198$0.7198

-2.62%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4066
$2.4066$2.4066

-7.43%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1272
$1.1272$1.1272

+1,027.20%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1351
$0.1351$0.1351

+350.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.035228
$0.035228$0.035228

+24.96%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0194098
$0.0194098$0.0194098

+18.66%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.107623
$0.107623$0.107623

+5.93%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KAIO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KAIO
KAIO
USD
USD

1 KAIO = 0.01815 USD