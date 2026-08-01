KAIO Price Today

The live KAIO (KAIO) price today is $ 0.01815, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01815 per KAIO.

KAIO currently ranks #716 by market capitalization at $ 12.36M, with a circulating supply of 681.25M KAIO. During the last 24 hours, KAIO traded between $ 0.01811 (low) and $ 0.0207 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.25794740887421114, while the all-time low was $ 0.02629192439771496.

In short-term performance, KAIO moved -0.77% in the last hour and +12.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.48K.

KAIO (KAIO) Market Information

Rank No.716 Market Cap $ 12.36M$ 12.36M $ 12.36M Volume (24H) $ 59.48K$ 59.48K $ 59.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 181.50M$ 181.50M $ 181.50M Circulation Supply 681.25M 681.25M 681.25M Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 6.81% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of KAIO is $ 12.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.48K. The circulating supply of KAIO is 681.25M, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 181.50M.