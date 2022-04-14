SOEX

Shelters of Exiles (SOEX) is the biggest RPG universe on Telegram powered by AI agents. It brings web3 gaming to life with AI-driven gameplay, dynamic NFTs that evolve with gamers' play styles, and a player-driven economy. SoE offers players an evolving world where characters grow, trade flourishes, and AI automates income opportunities.

NameSOEX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply800,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionShelters of Exiles (SOEX) is the biggest RPG universe on Telegram powered by AI agents. It brings web3 gaming to life with AI-driven gameplay, dynamic NFTs that evolve with gamers' play styles, and a player-driven economy. SoE offers players an evolving world where characters grow, trade flourishes, and AI automates income opportunities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
SOEX/USDT
SOEX
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SOEX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SOEX/USDT
SOEX
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SOEX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...