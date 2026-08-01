Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Infinex price today is 0.006977 USD.INX market cap is 13,914,231.1 USD. Track real-time INX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Infinex price today is 0.006977 USD.INX market cap is 13,914,231.1 USD. Track real-time INX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About INX

INX Price Info

What is INX

INX Whitepaper

INX Official Website

INX Tokenomics

INX Price Forecast

INX History

INX Buying Guide

INX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

INX Spot

INX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Infinex Logo

Infinex Price(INX)

1 INX to USD Live Price:

$0.006977
$0.006977$0.006977
+3.04%1D
USD
Infinex (INX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:59:06 (UTC+8)

Infinex Market Statistics

Infinex price today is $ 0.006977, up 3.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.006977 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.006443 - $ 0.007069 USD
Market Capitalization$ 13.91M USD (rank #809)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.43K
Circulating Supply1.99B INX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (19.94%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 69.77M USD
All-Time High$ 0.02940886191770651 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:59:06

Infinex Price Today

The live Infinex (INX) price today is $ 0.006977, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current INX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006977 per INX.

Infinex currently ranks #809 by market capitalization at $ 13.91M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B INX. During the last 24 hours, INX traded between $ 0.006443 (low) and $ 0.007069 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02940886191770651, while the all-time low was $ 0.00637147196628408.

In short-term performance, INX moved -0.46% in the last hour and -16.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.43K.

Infinex (INX) Market Information

No.809

$ 13.91M
$ 13.91M$ 13.91M

$ 59.43K
$ 59.43K$ 59.43K

$ 69.77M
$ 69.77M$ 69.77M

1.99B
1.99B 1.99B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

19.94%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Infinex is $ 13.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.43K. The circulating supply of INX is 1.99B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.77M.

Infinex Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.006443
$ 0.006443$ 0.006443
24H Low
$ 0.007069
$ 0.007069$ 0.007069
24H High

$ 0.006443
$ 0.006443$ 0.006443

$ 0.007069
$ 0.007069$ 0.007069

$ 0.02940886191770651
$ 0.02940886191770651$ 0.02940886191770651

$ 0.00637147196628408
$ 0.00637147196628408$ 0.00637147196628408

-0.46%

+3.04%

-16.95%

-16.95%

Trade Infinex (INX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live INX spot and futures markets, compare Infinex trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INX/USDT
$0.006977
$0.006977$0.006977
+3.07%
8.95M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Infinex: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Infinex (INX)

Infinex is a non-custodial wallet, powered by Turnkey. Turnkey is a key management solution built by the team that developed Coinbase Custody. Infinex uses passkeys for account access and control. The growing adoption of passkeys across the entire technology ecosystem ensures that a passkey-based self-custody platform optimises UX for most people. Infinex is composed of several interfaces. Together, they meet the user where they live and optimise the onchain experience. Infinex has been in development for the past 2 years, led by Kain Warwick, the founder of Synthetix.

Infinex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Infinex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Infinex Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Infinex (INX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:59:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Infinex

INXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on INX with leverage. Explore INXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1397
$0.1397$0.1397

+365.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0652
$1.0652$1.0652

+965.20%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008045
$0.008045$0.008045

+4.76%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7224
$0.7224$0.7224

-2.27%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4539
$2.4539$2.4539

-5.61%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0652
$1.0652$1.0652

+965.20%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1397
$0.1397$0.1397

+365.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.034849
$0.034849$0.034849

+23.62%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0194444
$0.0194444$0.0194444

+18.87%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.107410
$0.107410$0.107410

+5.72%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

INX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INX
INX
USD
USD

1 INX = 0.006977 USD