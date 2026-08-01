Infinex Price Today

The live Infinex (INX) price today is $ 0.006977, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current INX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006977 per INX.

Infinex currently ranks #809 by market capitalization at $ 13.91M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B INX. During the last 24 hours, INX traded between $ 0.006443 (low) and $ 0.007069 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02940886191770651, while the all-time low was $ 0.00637147196628408.

In short-term performance, INX moved -0.46% in the last hour and -16.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.43K.

Infinex (INX) Market Information

Rank No.809 Market Cap $ 13.91M$ 13.91M $ 13.91M Volume (24H) $ 59.43K$ 59.43K $ 59.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.77M$ 69.77M $ 69.77M Circulation Supply 1.99B 1.99B 1.99B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.94% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Infinex is $ 13.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.43K. The circulating supply of INX is 1.99B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.77M.