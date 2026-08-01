AC Milan Fan Token Price(ACM)
AC Milan Fan Token price today is $ 0.2885, up 0.03% in the last 24 hours.
The live AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) price today is $ 0.2885, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2885 per ACM.
AC Milan Fan Token currently ranks #1307 by market capitalization at $ 3.93M, with a circulating supply of 13.63M ACM. During the last 24 hours, ACM traded between $ 0.2863 (low) and $ 0.2953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.81147881, while the all-time low was $ 0.2892030643214326.
In short-term performance, ACM moved -0.04% in the last hour and +8.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.51K.
No.1307
68.44%
CHZ
The current Market Cap of AC Milan Fan Token is $ 3.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.51K. The circulating supply of ACM is 13.63M, with a total supply of 19920000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.75M.
-0.04%
+0.03%
+8.21%
+8.21%
Actinium (ACM) is a decentralized digital asset that operates on its own unique blockchain network. It is designed to provide a secure and private medium of exchange for users, with a focus on simplicity and ease of use. ACM employs the Lightning Network protocol to facilitate fast, low-cost transactions, and it uses the Lyra2z algorithm for its Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, which is ASIC-resistant to ensure fair mining. The total supply of ACM is capped at 84 million coins. Actinium's ecosystem is primarily geared towards everyday transactions and microtransactions, aiming to make cryptocurrency more accessible and practical for regular use.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AC Milan Fan Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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$ACM is the name of the only official Milan Fan Token.
For a more in-depth understanding of AC Milan Fan Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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