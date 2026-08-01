AC Milan Fan Token Price Today

The live AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) price today is $ 0.2885, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2885 per ACM.

AC Milan Fan Token currently ranks #1307 by market capitalization at $ 3.93M, with a circulating supply of 13.63M ACM. During the last 24 hours, ACM traded between $ 0.2863 (low) and $ 0.2953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.81147881, while the all-time low was $ 0.2892030643214326.

In short-term performance, ACM moved -0.04% in the last hour and +8.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.51K.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Market Information

Rank No.1307 Market Cap $ 3.93M$ 3.93M $ 3.93M Volume (24H) $ 59.51K$ 59.51K $ 59.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.75M$ 5.75M $ 5.75M Circulation Supply 13.63M 13.63M 13.63M Max Supply 19,920,000 19,920,000 19,920,000 Total Supply 19,920,000 19,920,000 19,920,000 Circulation Rate 68.44% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of AC Milan Fan Token is $ 3.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.51K. The circulating supply of ACM is 13.63M, with a total supply of 19920000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.75M.