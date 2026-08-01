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The live AC Milan Fan Token price today is 0.2885 USD.ACM market cap is 3,933,317.257 USD. Track real-time ACM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AC Milan Fan Token price today is 0.2885 USD.ACM market cap is 3,933,317.257 USD. Track real-time ACM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AC Milan Fan Token Logo

AC Milan Fan Token Price(ACM)

1 ACM to USD Live Price:

$0.2885
$0.2885$0.2885
+0.03%1D
USD
AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:44:49 (UTC+8)

AC Milan Fan Token Market Statistics

AC Milan Fan Token price today is $ 0.2885, up 0.03% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2885 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2863 - $ 0.2953 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.93M USD (rank #1307)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.51K
Circulating Supply13.63M ACM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (68.44%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.75M USD
All-Time High$ 24.81147881 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:44:49

AC Milan Fan Token Price Today

The live AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) price today is $ 0.2885, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2885 per ACM.

AC Milan Fan Token currently ranks #1307 by market capitalization at $ 3.93M, with a circulating supply of 13.63M ACM. During the last 24 hours, ACM traded between $ 0.2863 (low) and $ 0.2953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.81147881, while the all-time low was $ 0.2892030643214326.

In short-term performance, ACM moved -0.04% in the last hour and +8.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.51K.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Market Information

No.1307

$ 3.93M
$ 3.93M$ 3.93M

$ 59.51K
$ 59.51K$ 59.51K

$ 5.75M
$ 5.75M$ 5.75M

13.63M
13.63M 13.63M

19,920,000
19,920,000 19,920,000

19,920,000
19,920,000 19,920,000

68.44%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of AC Milan Fan Token is $ 3.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.51K. The circulating supply of ACM is 13.63M, with a total supply of 19920000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.75M.

AC Milan Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2863
$ 0.2863$ 0.2863
24H Low
$ 0.2953
$ 0.2953$ 0.2953
24H High

$ 0.2863
$ 0.2863$ 0.2863

$ 0.2953
$ 0.2953$ 0.2953

$ 24.81147881
$ 24.81147881$ 24.81147881

$ 0.2892030643214326
$ 0.2892030643214326$ 0.2892030643214326

-0.04%

+0.03%

+8.21%

+8.21%

About AC Milan Fan Token

Actinium (ACM) is a decentralized digital asset that operates on its own unique blockchain network. It is designed to provide a secure and private medium of exchange for users, with a focus on simplicity and ease of use. ACM employs the Lightning Network protocol to facilitate fast, low-cost transactions, and it uses the Lyra2z algorithm for its Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, which is ASIC-resistant to ensure fair mining. The total supply of ACM is capped at 84 million coins. Actinium's ecosystem is primarily geared towards everyday transactions and microtransactions, aiming to make cryptocurrency more accessible and practical for regular use.

Trade AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ACM spot and futures markets, compare AC Milan Fan Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACM/USDT
$0.2887
$0.2887$0.2887
+0.03%
204.39K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AC Milan Fan Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AC Milan Fan Token (ACM)

$ACM is the name of the only official Milan Fan Token.

AC Milan Fan Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AC Milan Fan Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AC Milan Fan Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AC Milan Fan Token (ACM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:44:49 (UTC+8)

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ACMUSDT (Futures Trading)

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ACM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACM
ACM
USD
USD

1 ACM = 0.2885 USD