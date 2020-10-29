Wootrade Network Price(WOO)
Wootrade Network price today is $ 0.01131, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.
The live Wootrade Network (WOO) price today is $ 0.01131, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01131 per WOO.
Wootrade Network currently ranks #654 by market capitalization at $ 21.36M, with a circulating supply of 1.89B WOO. During the last 24 hours, WOO traded between $ 0.01116 (low) and $ 0.01186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.48069705619577304, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WOO moved -0.97% in the last hour and +8.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.73K.
No.654
100.00%
2020-10-29 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Wootrade Network is $ 21.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.73K. The circulating supply of WOO is 1.89B, with a total supply of 1888782088.2947378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.36M.
-0.97%
-2.83%
+8.64%
+8.64%
Wootrade Network (WOO) is a decentralized digital asset designed to provide enhanced liquidity and reduced trading costs for traders, exchanges, and institutions. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a unique, self-sustaining liquidity pool model, which is powered by the WOO token. The network aims to solve the issue of fragmented liquidity in the crypto market by aggregating the liquidity of multiple exchanges. WOO tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Wootrade ecosystem. The token's issuance model is deflationary, with a portion of the transaction fees used for token buybacks and burns, reducing the overall supply over time.
Explore live WOO spot and futures markets, compare Wootrade Network trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Wootrade Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.
For a more in-depth understanding of Wootrade Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on WOO with leverage. Explore WOOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.