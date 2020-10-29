Wootrade Network Price Today

The live Wootrade Network (WOO) price today is $ 0.01131, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01131 per WOO.

Wootrade Network currently ranks #654 by market capitalization at $ 21.36M, with a circulating supply of 1.89B WOO. During the last 24 hours, WOO traded between $ 0.01116 (low) and $ 0.01186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.48069705619577304, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOO moved -0.97% in the last hour and +8.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.73K.

Wootrade Network (WOO) Market Information

Rank No.654 Market Cap $ 21.36M$ 21.36M $ 21.36M Volume (24H) $ 55.73K$ 55.73K $ 55.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.36M$ 21.36M $ 21.36M Circulation Supply 1.89B 1.89B 1.89B Max Supply 1,888,782,088.2947378 1,888,782,088.2947378 1,888,782,088.2947378 Total Supply 1,888,782,088.2947378 1,888,782,088.2947378 1,888,782,088.2947378 Circulation Rate 100.00% Issue Date 2020-10-29 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.02$ 0.02 $ 0.02 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Wootrade Network is $ 21.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.73K. The circulating supply of WOO is 1.89B, with a total supply of 1888782088.2947378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.36M.