The live PepsiCo price today is 147.38 USD. Track real-time PEPON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PEPON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PepsiCo price today is 147.38 USD. Track real-time PEPON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PEPON price trend easily at MEXC now.

$147.37
$147.37$147.37
-0.23%1D
USD
PepsiCo (PEPON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:21:05 (UTC+8)

PepsiCo (PEPON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 146.46
$ 146.46$ 146.46
24H Low
$ 151.54
$ 151.54$ 151.54
24H High

$ 146.46
$ 146.46$ 146.46

$ 151.54
$ 151.54$ 151.54

$ 156.71583734346297
$ 156.71583734346297$ 156.71583734346297

$ 139.61853462367836
$ 139.61853462367836$ 139.61853462367836

+0.42%

-0.22%

-4.20%

-4.20%

PepsiCo (PEPON) real-time price is $ 147.38. Over the past 24 hours, PEPON traded between a low of $ 146.46 and a high of $ 151.54, showing active market volatility. PEPON's all-time high price is $ 156.71583734346297, while its all-time low price is $ 139.61853462367836.

In terms of short-term performance, PEPON has changed by +0.42% over the past hour, -0.22% over 24 hours, and -4.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PepsiCo (PEPON) Market Information

No.1779

$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M

$ 60.05K
$ 60.05K$ 60.05K

$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M

15.34K
15.34K 15.34K

15,342.03847279
15,342.03847279 15,342.03847279

ETH

The current Market Cap of PepsiCo is $ 2.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.05K. The circulating supply of PEPON is 15.34K, with a total supply of 15342.03847279. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.

PepsiCo (PEPON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PepsiCo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.3397-0.22%
30 Days$ +6.34+4.49%
60 Days$ +47.38+47.38%
90 Days$ +47.38+47.38%
PepsiCo Price Change Today

Today, PEPON recorded a change of $ -0.3397 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PepsiCo 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +6.34 (+4.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PepsiCo 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PEPON saw a change of $ +47.38 (+47.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PepsiCo 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +47.38 (+47.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PepsiCo (PEPON)?

Check out the PepsiCo Price History page now.

What is PepsiCo (PEPON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

PepsiCo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PepsiCo investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PEPON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PepsiCo on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PepsiCo buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PepsiCo Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PepsiCo (PEPON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PepsiCo (PEPON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PepsiCo.

Check the PepsiCo price prediction now!

PepsiCo (PEPON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PepsiCo (PEPON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEPON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PepsiCo (PEPON)

Looking for how to buy PepsiCo? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PepsiCo on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PEPON to Local Currencies

1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to VND
3,878,304.7
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to AUD
A$224.0176
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to GBP
110.535
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to EUR
126.7468
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to USD
$147.38
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MYR
RM616.0484
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to TRY
6,184.0648
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to JPY
¥22,401.76
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to ARS
ARS$211,752.6364
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to RUB
11,790.4
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to INR
13,019.5492
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to IDR
Rp2,456,332.3508
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to PHP
8,654.1536
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to EGP
￡E.6,969.6002
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BRL
R$788.483
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to CAD
C$204.8582
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BDT
18,014.2574
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to NGN
213,902.9106
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to COP
$575,703.125
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to ZAR
R.2,533.4622
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to UAH
6,197.329
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to TZS
T.Sh.362,112.66
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to VES
Bs32,276.22
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to CLP
$138,684.58
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to PKR
Rs41,608.3216
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to KZT
77,896.2252
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to THB
฿4,772.1644
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to TWD
NT$4,517.197
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to AED
د.إ540.8846
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to CHF
Fr116.4302
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to HKD
HK$1,145.1426
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to AMD
֏56,402.326
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MAD
.د.م1,358.8436
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MXN
$2,722.1086
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to SAR
ريال552.675
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to ETB
Br22,534.402
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to KES
KSh19,042.9698
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to JOD
د.أ104.49242
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to PLN
537.937
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to RON
лв645.5244
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to SEK
kr1,385.372
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BGN
лв247.5984
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to HUF
Ft49,323.6646
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to CZK
3,094.98
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to KWD
د.ك45.09828
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to ILS
478.985
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BOB
Bs1,016.922
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to AZN
250.546
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to TJS
SM1,355.896
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to GEL
400.8736
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to AOA
Kz135,087.0342
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BHD
.د.ب55.41488
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BMD
$147.38
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to DKK
kr947.6534
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to HNL
L3,871.6726
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MUR
6,707.2638
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to NAD
$2,521.6718
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to NOK
kr1,475.2738
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to NZD
$254.9674
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to PAB
B/.147.38
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to PGK
K627.8388
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to QAR
ر.ق536.4632
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to RSD
дин.14,891.2752
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to UZS
soʻm1,775,662.2422
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to ALL
L12,256.1208
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to ANG
ƒ263.8102
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to AWG
ƒ263.8102
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BBD
$294.76
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BAM
KM247.5984
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BIF
Fr435,950.04
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BND
$190.1202
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BSD
$147.38
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to JMD
$23,549.8502
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to KHR
591,886.9228
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to KMF
Fr62,341.74
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to LAK
3,203,912.9794
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to LKR
රු44,863.9458
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MDL
L2,499.5648
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MGA
Ar660,896.134
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MOP
P1,179.04
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MVR
2,254.914
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MWK
MK255,867.8918
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to MZN
MT9,419.0558
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to NPR
रु20,786.4752
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to PYG
1,045,218.96
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to RWF
Fr213,848.38
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to SBD
$1,212.9374
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to SCR
2,033.844
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to SRD
$5,694.7632
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to SVC
$1,288.1012
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to SZL
L2,521.6718
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to TMT
m517.3038
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to TND
د.ت432.70768
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to TTD
$997.7626
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to UGX
Sh513,471.92
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to XAF
Fr83,269.7
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to XCD
$397.926
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to XOF
Fr83,269.7
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to XPF
Fr15,032.76
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BWP
P1,961.6278
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to BZD
$296.2338
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to CVE
$13,971.624
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to DJF
Fr26,086.26
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to DOP
$9,458.8484
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to DZD
د.ج19,079.8148
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to FJD
$333.0788
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to GNF
Fr1,281,469.1
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to GTQ
Q1,127.457
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to GYD
$30,831.896
1 PepsiCo(PEPON) to ISK
kr18,275.12

PepsiCo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PepsiCo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official PepsiCo Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PepsiCo

How much is PepsiCo (PEPON) worth today?
The live PEPON price in USD is 147.38 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PEPON to USD price?
The current price of PEPON to USD is $ 147.38. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PepsiCo?
The market cap for PEPON is $ 2.26M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PEPON?
The circulating supply of PEPON is 15.34K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PEPON?
PEPON achieved an ATH price of 156.71583734346297 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PEPON?
PEPON saw an ATL price of 139.61853462367836 USD.
What is the trading volume of PEPON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PEPON is $ 60.05K USD.
Will PEPON go higher this year?
PEPON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PEPON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:21:05 (UTC+8)

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

