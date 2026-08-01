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The live Hashflow price today is 0.006018 USD.HFT market cap is 5,013,825.4093252728 USD. Track real-time HFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Hashflow price today is 0.006018 USD.HFT market cap is 5,013,825.4093252728 USD. Track real-time HFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Hashflow Logo

Hashflow Price(HFT)

1 HFT to USD Live Price:

$0.006018
$0.006018$0.006018
+0.51%1D
USD
Hashflow (HFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:44:58 (UTC+8)

Hashflow Market Statistics

Hashflow price today is $ 0.006018, up 0.51% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.006018 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.005843 - $ 0.006248 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.01M USD (rank #1030)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.79K
Circulating Supply833.14M HFT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 6.00M USD
All-Time High$ 2.580920148894519 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:44:58

Hashflow Price Today

The live Hashflow (HFT) price today is $ 0.006018, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current HFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006018 per HFT.

Hashflow currently ranks #1030 by market capitalization at $ 5.01M, with a circulating supply of 833.14M HFT. During the last 24 hours, HFT traded between $ 0.005843 (low) and $ 0.006248 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.580920148894519, while the all-time low was $ 0.00921633410044757.

In short-term performance, HFT moved +1.04% in the last hour and -11.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.79K.

Hashflow (HFT) Market Information

No.1030

$ 5.01M
$ 5.01M$ 5.01M

$ 57.79K
$ 57.79K$ 57.79K

$ 6.00M
$ 6.00M$ 6.00M

833.14M
833.14M 833.14M

997,353,568.2839
997,353,568.2839 997,353,568.2839

ETH

The current Market Cap of Hashflow is $ 5.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.79K. The circulating supply of HFT is 833.14M, with a total supply of 997353568.2839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.00M.

Hashflow Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005843
$ 0.005843$ 0.005843
24H Low
$ 0.006248
$ 0.006248$ 0.006248
24H High

$ 0.005843
$ 0.005843$ 0.005843

$ 0.006248
$ 0.006248$ 0.006248

$ 2.580920148894519
$ 2.580920148894519$ 2.580920148894519

$ 0.00921633410044757
$ 0.00921633410044757$ 0.00921633410044757

+1.04%

+0.51%

-11.91%

-11.91%

About Hashflow

High Frequency Trading (HFT) is a digital asset that operates within the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi). It is designed to facilitate high-speed, algorithmic trading on blockchain networks, which is a practice commonly seen in traditional financial markets. HFT aims to bring the benefits of this rapid, automated trading to the crypto space, allowing for more efficient and potentially profitable trading strategies. The asset utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency and scalability. HFT's role in the broader crypto ecosystem is to enhance the speed and efficiency of trading, thereby potentially increasing liquidity and market dynamism.

Trade Hashflow (HFT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live HFT spot and futures markets, compare Hashflow trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HFT/USDT
$0.006018
$0.006018$0.006018
+0.45%
9.52M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Hashflow: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Hashflow (HFT)

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades.

Hashflow Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hashflow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hashflow Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Hashflow (HFT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:44:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Hashflow

HFTUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HFT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HFT
HFT
USD
USD

1 HFT = 0.006018 USD