Hashflow Price Today

The live Hashflow (HFT) price today is $ 0.006018, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current HFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006018 per HFT.

Hashflow currently ranks #1030 by market capitalization at $ 5.01M, with a circulating supply of 833.14M HFT. During the last 24 hours, HFT traded between $ 0.005843 (low) and $ 0.006248 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.580920148894519, while the all-time low was $ 0.00921633410044757.

In short-term performance, HFT moved +1.04% in the last hour and -11.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.79K.

Hashflow (HFT) Market Information

Rank No.1030 Market Cap $ 5.01M$ 5.01M $ 5.01M Volume (24H) $ 57.79K$ 57.79K $ 57.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.00M$ 6.00M $ 6.00M Circulation Supply 833.14M 833.14M 833.14M Total Supply 997,353,568.2839 997,353,568.2839 997,353,568.2839 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Hashflow is $ 5.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.79K. The circulating supply of HFT is 833.14M, with a total supply of 997353568.2839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.00M.