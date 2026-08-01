Hashflow Price(HFT)
Hashflow price today is $ 0.006018, up 0.51% in the last 24 hours.
The live Hashflow (HFT) price today is $ 0.006018, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current HFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006018 per HFT.
Hashflow currently ranks #1030 by market capitalization at $ 5.01M, with a circulating supply of 833.14M HFT. During the last 24 hours, HFT traded between $ 0.005843 (low) and $ 0.006248 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.580920148894519, while the all-time low was $ 0.00921633410044757.
In short-term performance, HFT moved +1.04% in the last hour and -11.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.79K.
No.1030
ETH
The current Market Cap of Hashflow is $ 5.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.79K. The circulating supply of HFT is 833.14M, with a total supply of 997353568.2839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.00M.
+1.04%
+0.51%
-11.91%
-11.91%
High Frequency Trading (HFT) is a digital asset that operates within the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi). It is designed to facilitate high-speed, algorithmic trading on blockchain networks, which is a practice commonly seen in traditional financial markets. HFT aims to bring the benefits of this rapid, automated trading to the crypto space, allowing for more efficient and potentially profitable trading strategies. The asset utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency and scalability. HFT's role in the broader crypto ecosystem is to enhance the speed and efficiency of trading, thereby potentially increasing liquidity and market dynamism.
Explore live HFT spot and futures markets, compare Hashflow trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Hashflow: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades.
For a more in-depth understanding of Hashflow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on HFT with leverage. Explore HFTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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