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The live BAT price today is 0.06745 USD.BAT market cap is 100,886,628.1114532578375 USD. Track real-time BAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BAT price today is 0.06745 USD.BAT market cap is 100,886,628.1114532578375 USD. Track real-time BAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BAT Price(BAT)

1 BAT to USD Live Price:

$0.06743
$0.06743$0.06743
-0.88%1D
USD
BAT (BAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:32:31 (UTC+8)

BAT Market Statistics

BAT price today is $ 0.06745, down 0.88% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.06745 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.06692 - $ 0.07169 USD
Market Capitalization$ 100.89M USD (rank #152)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.55K
Circulating Supply1.50B BAT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.71%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 101.18M USD
All-Time High$ 1.92093964141134505 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:32:31

BAT Price Today

The live BAT (BAT) price today is $ 0.06745, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06745 per BAT.

BAT currently ranks #152 by market capitalization at $ 100.89M, with a circulating supply of 1.50B BAT. During the last 24 hours, BAT traded between $ 0.06692 (low) and $ 0.07169 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.92093964141134505, while the all-time low was $ 0.06620930135250092.

In short-term performance, BAT moved -0.37% in the last hour and +14.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.55K.

BAT (BAT) Market Information

No.152

$ 100.89M
$ 100.89M$ 100.89M

$ 57.55K
$ 57.55K$ 57.55K

$ 101.18M
$ 101.18M$ 101.18M

1.50B
1.50B 1.50B

1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000

99.71%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of BAT is $ 100.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.55K. The circulating supply of BAT is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.18M.

BAT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06692
$ 0.06692$ 0.06692
24H Low
$ 0.07169
$ 0.07169$ 0.07169
24H High

$ 0.06692
$ 0.06692$ 0.06692

$ 0.07169
$ 0.07169$ 0.07169

$ 1.92093964141134505
$ 1.92093964141134505$ 1.92093964141134505

$ 0.06620930135250092
$ 0.06620930135250092$ 0.06620930135250092

-0.37%

-0.88%

+14.94%

+14.94%

About BAT

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token built on the Ethereum platform. The token is integrated with the Brave web browser, with the aim of addressing fraud and inefficiencies in the digital advertising industry. BAT's primary function is to enable advertisers to pay for user attention when they view ads via Brave, but it also rewards users for their engagement. The token operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has a fixed supply of 1.5 billion BAT. In the broader ecosystem, BAT is used to incentivize a range of attention-based services on the Brave platform, creating a new way of valuing user attention.

Trade BAT (BAT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BAT spot and futures markets, compare BAT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAT/USDT
$0.06739
$0.06739$0.06739
-0.95%
831.04K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BAT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BAT (BAT)

The Basic Attention Token is the new token for the digital advertising industry. It pays publishers for their content and users for their attention, while providing advertisers with more in return for their ads.

BAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BAT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BAT (BAT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:32:31 (UTC+8)

Explore More about BAT

BATUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BAT with leverage. Explore BATUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAT
BAT
USD
USD

1 BAT = 0.06745 USD