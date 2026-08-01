BAT Price(BAT)
BAT price today is $ 0.06745, down 0.88% in the last 24 hours.
The live BAT (BAT) price today is $ 0.06745, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06745 per BAT.
BAT currently ranks #152 by market capitalization at $ 100.89M, with a circulating supply of 1.50B BAT. During the last 24 hours, BAT traded between $ 0.06692 (low) and $ 0.07169 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.92093964141134505, while the all-time low was $ 0.06620930135250092.
In short-term performance, BAT moved -0.37% in the last hour and +14.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.55K.
No.152
99.71%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of BAT is $ 100.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.55K. The circulating supply of BAT is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.18M.
-0.37%
-0.88%
+14.94%
+14.94%
Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token built on the Ethereum platform. The token is integrated with the Brave web browser, with the aim of addressing fraud and inefficiencies in the digital advertising industry. BAT's primary function is to enable advertisers to pay for user attention when they view ads via Brave, but it also rewards users for their engagement. The token operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has a fixed supply of 1.5 billion BAT. In the broader ecosystem, BAT is used to incentivize a range of attention-based services on the Brave platform, creating a new way of valuing user attention.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BAT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The Basic Attention Token is the new token for the digital advertising industry. It pays publishers for their content and users for their attention, while providing advertisers with more in return for their ads.
For a more in-depth understanding of BAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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