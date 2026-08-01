BAT Price Today

The live BAT (BAT) price today is $ 0.06745, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06745 per BAT.

BAT currently ranks #152 by market capitalization at $ 100.89M, with a circulating supply of 1.50B BAT. During the last 24 hours, BAT traded between $ 0.06692 (low) and $ 0.07169 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.92093964141134505, while the all-time low was $ 0.06620930135250092.

In short-term performance, BAT moved -0.37% in the last hour and +14.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.55K.

BAT (BAT) Market Information

Rank No.152 Market Cap $ 100.89M$ 100.89M $ 100.89M Volume (24H) $ 57.55K$ 57.55K $ 57.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.18M$ 101.18M $ 101.18M Circulation Supply 1.50B 1.50B 1.50B Max Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Total Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Circulation Rate 99.71% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of BAT is $ 100.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.55K. The circulating supply of BAT is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.18M.