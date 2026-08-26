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The live SPACEX(PRE) price today is 136.56 USD.SPACEX(PRE) market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SPACEX(PRE) to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SPACEX(PRE) price today is 136.56 USD.SPACEX(PRE) market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SPACEX(PRE) to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SPACEX(PRE) Price(SPACEX(PRE))

1 SPACEX(PRE) to USD Live Price:

$136.56
$136.56$136.56
-1.27%1D
USD
SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:03:16 (UTC+8)

SPACEX(PRE) Market Statistics

SPACEX(PRE) price today is $ 136.56, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 136.56 USD
24-Hour Range$ 133.26 - $ 138.75 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.78K
Circulating Supply-- SPACEX(PRE) of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.79T USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:03:16

SPACEX(PRE) Price Today

The live SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) price today is $ 136.56, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPACEX(PRE) to USD conversion rate is $ 136.56 per SPACEX(PRE).

SPACEX(PRE) currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPACEX(PRE). During the last 24 hours, SPACEX(PRE) traded between $ 133.26 (low) and $ 138.75 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SPACEX(PRE) moved -0.84% in the last hour and -3.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.78K.

SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) Market Information

--
----

$ 57.78K
$ 57.78K$ 57.78K

$ 1.79T
$ 1.79T$ 1.79T

--
----

13,075,865,175
13,075,865,175 13,075,865,175

--
----

NONE

The current Market Cap of SPACEX(PRE) is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.78K. The circulating supply of SPACEX(PRE) is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.79T.

SPACEX(PRE) Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 133.26
$ 133.26$ 133.26
24H Low
$ 138.75
$ 138.75$ 138.75
24H High

$ 133.26
$ 133.26$ 133.26

$ 138.75
$ 138.75$ 138.75

--
----

--
----

-0.84%

-1.27%

-3.61%

-3.61%

Trade SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SPACEX(PRE) spot and futures markets, compare SPACEX(PRE) trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SPACEX(PRE)/USDT
$136.56
$136.56$136.56
-1.26%
425.73 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SPACEX(PRE): 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE))

SPACEX(PRE) is an asset certificate in the form of MEXC Mirror Credits before SpaceX's IPO, designed to mirror the market value of SpaceX both before and after its listing. By obtaining hedging exposure in the market, MEXC provides users with multiple exit options or long-term holding options aligned with the target company's fair market value.

Everything You Need to Know About SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE))

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:03:16 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SPACEX(PRE)

SPACEX(PRE)USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SPACEX(PRE) with leverage. Explore SPACEX(PRE)USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SPACEX(PRE)-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPACEX(PRE)
SPACEX(PRE)
USD
USD

1 SPACEX(PRE) = 136.56 USD