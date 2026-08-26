SPACEX(PRE) Price Today

The live SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) price today is $ 136.56, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPACEX(PRE) to USD conversion rate is $ 136.56 per SPACEX(PRE).

SPACEX(PRE) currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPACEX(PRE). During the last 24 hours, SPACEX(PRE) traded between $ 133.26 (low) and $ 138.75 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SPACEX(PRE) moved -0.84% in the last hour and -3.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.78K.

SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 57.78K$ 57.78K $ 57.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.79T$ 1.79T $ 1.79T Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 13,075,865,175 13,075,865,175 13,075,865,175 Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of SPACEX(PRE) is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.78K. The circulating supply of SPACEX(PRE) is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.79T.