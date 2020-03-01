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The live HIVE price today is 0.04228 USD.HIVE market cap is 23,435,069.28593796 USD. Track real-time HIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live HIVE price today is 0.04228 USD.HIVE market cap is 23,435,069.28593796 USD. Track real-time HIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About HIVE

HIVE Price Info

What is HIVE

HIVE Whitepaper

HIVE Official Website

HIVE Tokenomics

HIVE Price Forecast

HIVE History

HIVE Buying Guide

HIVE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HIVE Spot

HIVE USDT-M Futures

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HIVE Price(HIVE)

1 HIVE to USD Live Price:

$0.04228
$0.04228$0.04228
-0.75%1D
USD
HIVE (HIVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:46:14 (UTC+8)

HIVE Market Statistics

HIVE price today is $ 0.04228, down 0.75% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.04228 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.04219 - $ 0.04375 USD
Market Capitalization$ 23.44M USD (rank #615)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 66.32K
Circulating Supply554.28M HIVE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 23.44M USD
All-Time High$ 3.41829458942295498 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:46:14

HIVE Price Today

The live HIVE (HIVE) price today is $ 0.04228, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04228 per HIVE.

HIVE currently ranks #615 by market capitalization at $ 23.44M, with a circulating supply of 554.28M HIVE. During the last 24 hours, HIVE traded between $ 0.04219 (low) and $ 0.04375 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.41829458942295498, while the all-time low was $ 0.04551777906036261.

In short-term performance, HIVE moved -0.83% in the last hour and +11.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.32K.

HIVE (HIVE) Market Information

No.615

$ 23.44M
$ 23.44M$ 23.44M

$ 66.32K
$ 66.32K$ 66.32K

$ 23.44M
$ 23.44M$ 23.44M

554.28M
554.28M 554.28M

--
----

554,282,622.657
554,282,622.657 554,282,622.657

2020-03-01 00:00:00

HIVE

The current Market Cap of HIVE is $ 23.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.32K. The circulating supply of HIVE is 554.28M, with a total supply of 554282622.657. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.44M.

HIVE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04219
$ 0.04219$ 0.04219
24H Low
$ 0.04375
$ 0.04375$ 0.04375
24H High

$ 0.04219
$ 0.04219$ 0.04219

$ 0.04375
$ 0.04375$ 0.04375

$ 3.41829458942295498
$ 3.41829458942295498$ 3.41829458942295498

$ 0.04551777906036261
$ 0.04551777906036261$ 0.04551777906036261

-0.83%

-0.75%

+11.02%

+11.02%

About HIVE

HIVE is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards users for creating and curating content. It operates on a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism and is designed to support a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps). HIVE's primary use is as a reward token for content creators and curators on the Hive blockchain, but it also serves as a governance token, allowing holders to vote on proposals and influence the direction of the platform. The supply of HIVE is inflationary, with new tokens being created and distributed to content creators, curators, and stakeholders. The Hive blockchain is known for its speed and scalability, making it an ideal platform for social and transactional applications.

Trade HIVE (HIVE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live HIVE spot and futures markets, compare HIVE trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HIVE/USDT
$0.04227
$0.04227$0.04227
-0.72%
1.55M (USDT)
HIVE/USDC
$0.04225
$0.04225$0.04225
-0.79%
1.38M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for HIVE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is HIVE (HIVE)

Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.

HIVE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HIVE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official HIVE Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About HIVE (HIVE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:46:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about HIVE

HIVEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on HIVE with leverage. Explore HIVEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HIVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HIVE
HIVE
USD
USD

1 HIVE = 0.04228 USD