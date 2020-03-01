HIVE Price Today

The live HIVE (HIVE) price today is $ 0.04228, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04228 per HIVE.

HIVE currently ranks #615 by market capitalization at $ 23.44M, with a circulating supply of 554.28M HIVE. During the last 24 hours, HIVE traded between $ 0.04219 (low) and $ 0.04375 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.41829458942295498, while the all-time low was $ 0.04551777906036261.

In short-term performance, HIVE moved -0.83% in the last hour and +11.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.32K.

HIVE (HIVE) Market Information

Rank No.615 Market Cap $ 23.44M$ 23.44M $ 23.44M Volume (24H) $ 66.32K$ 66.32K $ 66.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.44M$ 23.44M $ 23.44M Circulation Supply 554.28M 554.28M 554.28M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 554,282,622.657 554,282,622.657 554,282,622.657 Issue Date 2020-03-01 00:00:00 Public Blockchain HIVE

The current Market Cap of HIVE is $ 23.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.32K. The circulating supply of HIVE is 554.28M, with a total supply of 554282622.657. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.44M.