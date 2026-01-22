The Official 67 Coin Price Today

The live The Official 67 Coin (67) price today is $ 0.013081, with a 5.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current 67 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.013081 per 67.

The Official 67 Coin currently ranks #912 by market capitalization at $ 13.08M, with a circulating supply of 999.68M 67. During the last 24 hours, 67 traded between $ 0.011953 (low) and $ 0.015599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.043900645791901, while the all-time low was $ 0.000086375925910336.

In short-term performance, 67 moved -3.34% in the last hour and -55.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 106.64K.

The Official 67 Coin (67) Market Information

Rank No.912 Market Cap $ 13.08M$ 13.08M $ 13.08M Volume (24H) $ 106.64K$ 106.64K $ 106.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.08M$ 13.08M $ 13.08M Circulation Supply 999.68M 999.68M 999.68M Max Supply 999,680,000 999,680,000 999,680,000 Total Supply 999,680,000 999,680,000 999,680,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain SOL

