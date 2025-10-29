The live Succinct price today is 0.7243 USD. Track real-time PROVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PROVE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Succinct price today is 0.7243 USD. Track real-time PROVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PROVE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Succinct Logo

Succinct Price(PROVE)

1 PROVE to USD Live Price:

$0.7243
$0.7243$0.7243
+0.49%1D
USD
Succinct (PROVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:22:16 (UTC+8)

Succinct (PROVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.7054
$ 0.7054$ 0.7054
24H Low
$ 0.7581
$ 0.7581$ 0.7581
24H High

$ 0.7054
$ 0.7054$ 0.7054

$ 0.7581
$ 0.7581$ 0.7581

$ 1.7260015460023572
$ 1.7260015460023572$ 1.7260015460023572

$ 0.4184223922367206
$ 0.4184223922367206$ 0.4184223922367206

-0.38%

+0.49%

-5.01%

-5.01%

Succinct (PROVE) real-time price is $ 0.7243. Over the past 24 hours, PROVE traded between a low of $ 0.7054 and a high of $ 0.7581, showing active market volatility. PROVE's all-time high price is $ 1.7260015460023572, while its all-time low price is $ 0.4184223922367206.

In terms of short-term performance, PROVE has changed by -0.38% over the past hour, +0.49% over 24 hours, and -5.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Succinct (PROVE) Market Information

No.261

$ 141.24M
$ 141.24M$ 141.24M

$ 1.29M
$ 1.29M$ 1.29M

$ 724.30M
$ 724.30M$ 724.30M

195.00M
195.00M 195.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

19.50%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Succinct is $ 141.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.29M. The circulating supply of PROVE is 195.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 724.30M.

Succinct (PROVE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Succinct for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.003532+0.49%
30 Days$ +0.0497+7.36%
60 Days$ -0.2497-25.64%
90 Days$ +0.2243+44.86%
Succinct Price Change Today

Today, PROVE recorded a change of $ +0.003532 (+0.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Succinct 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0497 (+7.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Succinct 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PROVE saw a change of $ -0.2497 (-25.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Succinct 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2243 (+44.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Succinct (PROVE)?

Check out the Succinct Price History page now.

What is Succinct (PROVE)

Succinct Network is a decentralized protocol that proves the world’s software. The network coordinates a distributed set of provers who generate zeroknowledge proofs through a novel incentive mechanism called proof contests to create the world’s most efficient, robust proving cluster. The Succinct Network introduces the idea of a global, distributed proving cluster codesigned with SP1 and powered by a competitive auction mechanism called proof contests to dramatically expand the proving capacity of the world

Succinct is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Succinct investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PROVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Succinct on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Succinct buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Succinct Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Succinct (PROVE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Succinct (PROVE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Succinct.

Check the Succinct price prediction now!

Succinct (PROVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Succinct (PROVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PROVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Succinct (PROVE)

Looking for how to buy Succinct? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Succinct on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PROVE to Local Currencies

1 Succinct(PROVE) to VND
19,059.9545
1 Succinct(PROVE) to AUD
A$1.100936
1 Succinct(PROVE) to GBP
0.543225
1 Succinct(PROVE) to EUR
0.622898
1 Succinct(PROVE) to USD
$0.7243
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MYR
RM3.027574
1 Succinct(PROVE) to TRY
30.391628
1 Succinct(PROVE) to JPY
¥110.0936
1 Succinct(PROVE) to ARS
ARS$1,040.659754
1 Succinct(PROVE) to RUB
57.944
1 Succinct(PROVE) to INR
63.984662
1 Succinct(PROVE) to IDR
Rp12,071.661838
1 Succinct(PROVE) to PHP
42.530896
1 Succinct(PROVE) to EGP
￡E.34.252147
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BRL
R$3.875005
1 Succinct(PROVE) to CAD
C$1.006777
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BDT
88.531189
1 Succinct(PROVE) to NGN
1,051.227291
1 Succinct(PROVE) to COP
$2,829.296875
1 Succinct(PROVE) to ZAR
R.12.450717
1 Succinct(PROVE) to UAH
30.456815
1 Succinct(PROVE) to TZS
T.Sh.1,779.6051
1 Succinct(PROVE) to VES
Bs158.6217
1 Succinct(PROVE) to CLP
$681.5663
1 Succinct(PROVE) to PKR
Rs204.484376
1 Succinct(PROVE) to KZT
382.821522
1 Succinct(PROVE) to THB
฿23.452834
1 Succinct(PROVE) to TWD
NT$22.199795
1 Succinct(PROVE) to AED
د.إ2.658181
1 Succinct(PROVE) to CHF
Fr0.572197
1 Succinct(PROVE) to HKD
HK$5.627811
1 Succinct(PROVE) to AMD
֏277.18961
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MAD
.د.م6.678046
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MXN
$13.377821
1 Succinct(PROVE) to SAR
ريال2.716125
1 Succinct(PROVE) to ETB
Br110.74547
1 Succinct(PROVE) to KES
KSh93.586803
1 Succinct(PROVE) to JOD
د.أ0.5135287
1 Succinct(PROVE) to PLN
2.643695
1 Succinct(PROVE) to RON
лв3.172434
1 Succinct(PROVE) to SEK
kr6.80842
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BGN
лв1.216824
1 Succinct(PROVE) to HUF
Ft242.401481
1 Succinct(PROVE) to CZK
15.2103
1 Succinct(PROVE) to KWD
د.ك0.2216358
1 Succinct(PROVE) to ILS
2.353975
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BOB
Bs4.99767
1 Succinct(PROVE) to AZN
1.23131
1 Succinct(PROVE) to TJS
SM6.66356
1 Succinct(PROVE) to GEL
1.970096
1 Succinct(PROVE) to AOA
Kz663.886137
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BHD
.د.ب0.2723368
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BMD
$0.7243
1 Succinct(PROVE) to DKK
kr4.657249
1 Succinct(PROVE) to HNL
L19.027361
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MUR
32.962893
1 Succinct(PROVE) to NAD
$12.392773
1 Succinct(PROVE) to NOK
kr7.250243
1 Succinct(PROVE) to NZD
$1.253039
1 Succinct(PROVE) to PAB
B/.0.7243
1 Succinct(PROVE) to PGK
K3.085518
1 Succinct(PROVE) to QAR
ر.ق2.636452
1 Succinct(PROVE) to RSD
дин.73.183272
1 Succinct(PROVE) to UZS
soʻm8,726.504017
1 Succinct(PROVE) to ALL
L60.232788
1 Succinct(PROVE) to ANG
ƒ1.296497
1 Succinct(PROVE) to AWG
ƒ1.296497
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BBD
$1.4486
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BAM
KM1.216824
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BIF
Fr2,142.4794
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BND
$0.934347
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BSD
$0.7243
1 Succinct(PROVE) to JMD
$115.735897
1 Succinct(PROVE) to KHR
2,908.832258
1 Succinct(PROVE) to KMF
Fr306.3789
1 Succinct(PROVE) to LAK
15,745.651859
1 Succinct(PROVE) to LKR
රු220.484163
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MDL
L12.284128
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MGA
Ar3,247.97849
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MOP
P5.7944
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MVR
11.08179
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MWK
MK1,257.464473
1 Succinct(PROVE) to MZN
MT46.290013
1 Succinct(PROVE) to NPR
रु102.155272
1 Succinct(PROVE) to PYG
5,136.7356
1 Succinct(PROVE) to RWF
Fr1,050.9593
1 Succinct(PROVE) to SBD
$5.960989
1 Succinct(PROVE) to SCR
9.99534
1 Succinct(PROVE) to SRD
$27.986952
1 Succinct(PROVE) to SVC
$6.330382
1 Succinct(PROVE) to SZL
L12.392773
1 Succinct(PROVE) to TMT
m2.542293
1 Succinct(PROVE) to TND
د.ت2.1265448
1 Succinct(PROVE) to TTD
$4.903511
1 Succinct(PROVE) to UGX
Sh2,523.4612
1 Succinct(PROVE) to XAF
Fr409.2295
1 Succinct(PROVE) to XCD
$1.95561
1 Succinct(PROVE) to XOF
Fr409.2295
1 Succinct(PROVE) to XPF
Fr73.8786
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BWP
P9.640433
1 Succinct(PROVE) to BZD
$1.455843
1 Succinct(PROVE) to CVE
$68.66364
1 Succinct(PROVE) to DJF
Fr128.2011
1 Succinct(PROVE) to DOP
$46.485574
1 Succinct(PROVE) to DZD
د.ج93.767878
1 Succinct(PROVE) to FJD
$1.636918
1 Succinct(PROVE) to GNF
Fr6,297.7885
1 Succinct(PROVE) to GTQ
Q5.540895
1 Succinct(PROVE) to GYD
$151.52356
1 Succinct(PROVE) to ISK
kr89.8132

For a more in-depth understanding of Succinct, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Succinct Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Succinct

How much is Succinct (PROVE) worth today?
The live PROVE price in USD is 0.7243 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PROVE to USD price?
The current price of PROVE to USD is $ 0.7243. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Succinct?
The market cap for PROVE is $ 141.24M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PROVE?
The circulating supply of PROVE is 195.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PROVE?
PROVE achieved an ATH price of 1.7260015460023572 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PROVE?
PROVE saw an ATL price of 0.4184223922367206 USD.
What is the trading volume of PROVE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PROVE is $ 1.29M USD.
Will PROVE go higher this year?
PROVE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PROVE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Succinct (PROVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

