Radio Caca Price Today

The live Radio Caca (RACA) price today is $ 0.0000147, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current RACA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000147 per RACA.

Radio Caca currently ranks #1169 by market capitalization at $ 6.05M, with a circulating supply of 411.67B RACA. During the last 24 hours, RACA traded between $ 0.00001463 (low) and $ 0.00001549 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01188658057127918, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001192046159571.

In short-term performance, RACA moved +0.06% in the last hour and +11.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.60K.

Radio Caca (RACA) Market Information

Rank No.1169 Market Cap $ 6.05M$ 6.05M $ 6.05M Volume (24H) $ 59.60K$ 59.60K $ 59.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.35M$ 7.35M $ 7.35M Circulation Supply 411.67B 411.67B 411.67B Max Supply 500,000,000,000 500,000,000,000 500,000,000,000 Total Supply 415,670,371,068.18945 415,670,371,068.18945 415,670,371,068.18945 Circulation Rate 82.33% Issue Date 2021-05-15 00:00:00 Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Radio Caca is $ 6.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.60K. The circulating supply of RACA is 411.67B, with a total supply of 415670371068.18945. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.35M.