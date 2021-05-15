Radio Caca Price(RACA)
Radio Caca price today is $ 0.0000147, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.
The live Radio Caca (RACA) price today is $ 0.0000147, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current RACA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000147 per RACA.
Radio Caca currently ranks #1169 by market capitalization at $ 6.05M, with a circulating supply of 411.67B RACA. During the last 24 hours, RACA traded between $ 0.00001463 (low) and $ 0.00001549 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01188658057127918, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001192046159571.
In short-term performance, RACA moved +0.06% in the last hour and +11.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.60K.
No.1169
82.33%
2021-05-15 00:00:00
NONE
The current Market Cap of Radio Caca is $ 6.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.60K. The circulating supply of RACA is 411.67B, with a total supply of 415670371068.18945. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.35M.
+0.06%
-1.27%
+11.53%
+11.53%
Radio Caca (RACA) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain platform. RACA is the native utility token of the Mars Ecosystem, which is designed to be a decentralized entertainment content sharing platform. The token is used for various purposes within the ecosystem, including but not limited to, participating in community governance, accessing premium content, and rewarding content creators. The Mars Ecosystem aims to create a decentralized platform where users can share, create, and interact with entertainment content, thereby disrupting traditional entertainment content sharing platforms. The issuance of RACA tokens is based on a deflationary model, with a portion of tokens being burned with each transaction to reduce overall supply over time.
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RACA (USM.WORLD), a web3 ecosystem initiated by Maye Musk NFT Dog community. Over 3.7 million units of BNB Coins (2 billion USD equivalent) of trading volume was recorded in 9 months from Maye Musk NFT and derivative NFTs, including game characters and virtual lands. Backed by OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon (parent company of MetaMask), it has one of the biggest web3 communities over 29 fanbase regions, 665k followers on Twitter, 510k on Telegram, and 68k on Discord. USM is also the web3 central for virtual headquarters and social spaces for partners include - BNB Chain, Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit, Bitget, LBank, OKC, Dodo, MEXC, BSC News, Element Market, and Miami NFT Week etc.
For a more in-depth understanding of Radio Caca, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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