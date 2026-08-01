Banana Gun Price(BANANA)
Banana Gun price today is $ 3.856, down 0.74% in the last 24 hours.
The live Banana Gun (BANANA) price today is $ 3.856, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current BANANA to USD conversion rate is $ 3.856 per BANANA.
Banana Gun currently ranks #901 by market capitalization at $ 15.46M, with a circulating supply of 4.01M BANANA. During the last 24 hours, BANANA traded between $ 3.844 (low) and $ 4 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 78.69544217538915, while the all-time low was $ 2.7783989424632045.
In short-term performance, BANANA moved -0.29% in the last hour and +6.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.45K.
No.901
40.08%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Banana Gun is $ 15.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.45K. The circulating supply of BANANA is 4.01M, with a total supply of 8402893.46593683. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.56M.
-0.29%
-0.74%
+6.90%
+6.90%
BANANA is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is the native token of ApeSwap Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that allows users to provide liquidity, stake, and earn tokens, similar to other automated market maker (AMM) platforms. BANANA tokens are used for governance votes and can also be staked to earn rewards. The token operates on a deflationary model, with a portion of each transaction fee used to buy back and burn BANANA tokens, reducing the overall supply over time. This token plays a crucial role in the ApeSwap ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing liquidity provision, and empowering holders with governance rights.
Explore live BANANA spot and futures markets, compare Banana Gun trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Banana Gun: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Banana Gun is a Telegram bot that allows you to snipe upcoming launches, or safely buy tokens that are already live. We aim to be your go-to sniper / manual buyer on Ethereum Network, and probably more chains along the way.
For a more in-depth understanding of Banana Gun, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on BANANA with leverage. Explore BANANAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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