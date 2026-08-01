Banana Gun Price Today

The live Banana Gun (BANANA) price today is $ 3.856, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current BANANA to USD conversion rate is $ 3.856 per BANANA.

Banana Gun currently ranks #901 by market capitalization at $ 15.46M, with a circulating supply of 4.01M BANANA. During the last 24 hours, BANANA traded between $ 3.844 (low) and $ 4 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 78.69544217538915, while the all-time low was $ 2.7783989424632045.

In short-term performance, BANANA moved -0.29% in the last hour and +6.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.45K.

Banana Gun (BANANA) Market Information

Rank No.901 Market Cap $ 15.46M$ 15.46M $ 15.46M Volume (24H) $ 59.45K$ 59.45K $ 59.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.56M$ 38.56M $ 38.56M Circulation Supply 4.01M 4.01M 4.01M Max Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Total Supply 8,402,893.46593683 8,402,893.46593683 8,402,893.46593683 Circulation Rate 40.08% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Banana Gun is $ 15.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.45K. The circulating supply of BANANA is 4.01M, with a total supply of 8402893.46593683. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.56M.