Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Banana Gun price today is 3.856 USD.BANANA market cap is 15,457,673.41789439408 USD. Track real-time BANANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Banana Gun price today is 3.856 USD.BANANA market cap is 15,457,673.41789439408 USD. Track real-time BANANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About BANANA

BANANA Price Info

What is BANANA

BANANA Whitepaper

BANANA Official Website

BANANA Tokenomics

BANANA Price Forecast

BANANA History

BANANA Buying Guide

BANANA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BANANA Spot

BANANA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Banana Gun Logo

Banana Gun Price(BANANA)

1 BANANA to USD Live Price:

$3.856
$3.856$3.856
-0.74%1D
USD
Banana Gun (BANANA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:30:17 (UTC+8)

Banana Gun Market Statistics

Banana Gun price today is $ 3.856, down 0.74% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 3.856 USD
24-Hour Range$ 3.844 - $ 4 USD
Market Capitalization$ 15.46M USD (rank #901)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.45K
Circulating Supply4.01M BANANA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (40.08%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 38.56M USD
All-Time High$ 78.69544217538915 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:30:17

Banana Gun Price Today

The live Banana Gun (BANANA) price today is $ 3.856, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current BANANA to USD conversion rate is $ 3.856 per BANANA.

Banana Gun currently ranks #901 by market capitalization at $ 15.46M, with a circulating supply of 4.01M BANANA. During the last 24 hours, BANANA traded between $ 3.844 (low) and $ 4 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 78.69544217538915, while the all-time low was $ 2.7783989424632045.

In short-term performance, BANANA moved -0.29% in the last hour and +6.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.45K.

Banana Gun (BANANA) Market Information

No.901

$ 15.46M
$ 15.46M$ 15.46M

$ 59.45K
$ 59.45K$ 59.45K

$ 38.56M
$ 38.56M$ 38.56M

4.01M
4.01M 4.01M

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

8,402,893.46593683
8,402,893.46593683 8,402,893.46593683

40.08%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Banana Gun is $ 15.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.45K. The circulating supply of BANANA is 4.01M, with a total supply of 8402893.46593683. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.56M.

Banana Gun Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 3.844
$ 3.844$ 3.844
24H Low
$ 4
$ 4$ 4
24H High

$ 3.844
$ 3.844$ 3.844

$ 4
$ 4$ 4

$ 78.69544217538915
$ 78.69544217538915$ 78.69544217538915

$ 2.7783989424632045
$ 2.7783989424632045$ 2.7783989424632045

-0.29%

-0.74%

+6.90%

+6.90%

About Banana Gun

BANANA is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is the native token of ApeSwap Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that allows users to provide liquidity, stake, and earn tokens, similar to other automated market maker (AMM) platforms. BANANA tokens are used for governance votes and can also be staked to earn rewards. The token operates on a deflationary model, with a portion of each transaction fee used to buy back and burn BANANA tokens, reducing the overall supply over time. This token plays a crucial role in the ApeSwap ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing liquidity provision, and empowering holders with governance rights.

Trade Banana Gun (BANANA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BANANA spot and futures markets, compare Banana Gun trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BANANA/USDT
$3.858
$3.858$3.858
-0.64%
15.17K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Banana Gun: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Banana Gun (BANANA)

Banana Gun is a Telegram bot that allows you to snipe upcoming launches, or safely buy tokens that are already live. We aim to be your go-to sniper / manual buyer on Ethereum Network, and probably more chains along the way.

Banana Gun Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Banana Gun, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Banana Gun Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Banana Gun (BANANA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:30:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Banana Gun

BANANAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BANANA with leverage. Explore BANANAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1533
$0.1533$0.1533

+411.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.2350
$1.2350$1.2350

+1,135.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007292
$0.007292$0.007292

-5.03%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7200
$0.7200$0.7200

-2.59%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4586
$2.4586$2.4586

-5.43%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.2350
$1.2350$1.2350

+1,135.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1533
$0.1533$0.1533

+411.00%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000327
$0.0000327$0.0000327

+63.50%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006944
$0.0006944$0.0006944

+11.90%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.030772
$0.030772$0.030772

+9.15%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BANANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BANANA
BANANA
USD
USD

1 BANANA = 3.856 USD