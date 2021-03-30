Axie Infinity Price Today

The live Axie Infinity (AXS) price today is $ 0.9601, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9601 per AXS.

Axie Infinity currently ranks #139 by market capitalization at $ 166.47M, with a circulating supply of 173.38M AXS. During the last 24 hours, AXS traded between $ 0.9515 (low) and $ 0.9946 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 165.36907993744018436, while the all-time low was $ 0.12343134.

In short-term performance, AXS moved -0.75% in the last hour and +13.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.49K.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Information

Rank No.139 Market Cap $ 166.47M$ 166.47M $ 166.47M Volume (24H) $ 72.49K$ 72.49K $ 72.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 259.23M$ 259.23M $ 259.23M Circulation Supply 173.38M 173.38M 173.38M Total Supply 270,000,000 270,000,000 270,000,000 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2021-03-30 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Axie Infinity is $ 166.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.49K. The circulating supply of AXS is 173.38M, with a total supply of 270000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 259.23M.