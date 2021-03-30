Axie Infinity Price(AXS)
Axie Infinity price today is $ 0.9601, down 1.63% in the last 24 hours.
The live Axie Infinity (AXS) price today is $ 0.9601, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9601 per AXS.
Axie Infinity currently ranks #139 by market capitalization at $ 166.47M, with a circulating supply of 173.38M AXS. During the last 24 hours, AXS traded between $ 0.9515 (low) and $ 0.9946 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 165.36907993744018436, while the all-time low was $ 0.12343134.
In short-term performance, AXS moved -0.75% in the last hour and +13.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.49K.
No.139
0.01%
2021-03-30 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Axie Infinity is $ 166.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.49K. The circulating supply of AXS is 173.38M, with a total supply of 270000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 259.23M.
-0.75%
-1.63%
+13.93%
+13.93%
Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a digital cryptocurrency token associated with the Axie Infinity platform, a blockchain-based trading and battling game that allows players to collect, breed, raise, battle, and trade token-based creatures known as Axies. AXS serves multiple purposes within the Axie Infinity ecosystem, including governance, where AXS holders can vote on key decisions and direction of the game's universe. Additionally, it is used as an in-game resource for transactions and interactions. The token operates on the Ethereum network, following the ERC-20 standard. AXS's issuance model is designed to be deflationary, with a portion of AXS used in transactions being burned, reducing the overall supply over time.
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Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.
For a more in-depth understanding of Axie Infinity, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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