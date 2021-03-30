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The live Axie Infinity price today is 0.9601 USD.AXS market cap is 166,466,770.483790403203 USD. Track real-time AXS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Axie Infinity price today is 0.9601 USD.AXS market cap is 166,466,770.483790403203 USD. Track real-time AXS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Axie Infinity Logo

Axie Infinity Price(AXS)

1 AXS to USD Live Price:

$0.9601
$0.9601$0.9601
-1.63%1D
USD
Axie Infinity (AXS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:25:51 (UTC+8)

Axie Infinity Market Statistics

Axie Infinity price today is $ 0.9601, down 1.63% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.9601 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.9515 - $ 0.9946 USD
Market Capitalization$ 166.47M USD (rank #139)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 72.49K
Circulating Supply173.38M AXS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 259.23M USD
All-Time High$ 165.36907993744018436 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:25:51

Axie Infinity Price Today

The live Axie Infinity (AXS) price today is $ 0.9601, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9601 per AXS.

Axie Infinity currently ranks #139 by market capitalization at $ 166.47M, with a circulating supply of 173.38M AXS. During the last 24 hours, AXS traded between $ 0.9515 (low) and $ 0.9946 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 165.36907993744018436, while the all-time low was $ 0.12343134.

In short-term performance, AXS moved -0.75% in the last hour and +13.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.49K.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Information

No.139

$ 166.47M
$ 166.47M$ 166.47M

$ 72.49K
$ 72.49K$ 72.49K

$ 259.23M
$ 259.23M$ 259.23M

173.38M
173.38M 173.38M

270,000,000
270,000,000 270,000,000

0.01%

2021-03-30 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of Axie Infinity is $ 166.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.49K. The circulating supply of AXS is 173.38M, with a total supply of 270000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 259.23M.

Axie Infinity Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.9515
$ 0.9515$ 0.9515
24H Low
$ 0.9946
$ 0.9946$ 0.9946
24H High

$ 0.9515
$ 0.9515$ 0.9515

$ 0.9946
$ 0.9946$ 0.9946

$ 165.36907993744018436
$ 165.36907993744018436$ 165.36907993744018436

$ 0.12343134
$ 0.12343134$ 0.12343134

-0.75%

-1.63%

+13.93%

+13.93%

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a digital cryptocurrency token associated with the Axie Infinity platform, a blockchain-based trading and battling game that allows players to collect, breed, raise, battle, and trade token-based creatures known as Axies. AXS serves multiple purposes within the Axie Infinity ecosystem, including governance, where AXS holders can vote on key decisions and direction of the game's universe. Additionally, it is used as an in-game resource for transactions and interactions. The token operates on the Ethereum network, following the ERC-20 standard. AXS's issuance model is designed to be deflationary, with a portion of AXS used in transactions being burned, reducing the overall supply over time.

Trade Axie Infinity (AXS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AXS spot and futures markets, compare Axie Infinity trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AXS/USDT
$0.9603
$0.9603$0.9603
-1.66%
74.82K (USDT)
AXS/USDC
$0.9613
$0.9613$0.9613
-1.40%
56.86K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Axie Infinity: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

Whitepaper

Axie Infinity Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Axie Infinity, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Axie Infinity Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Axie Infinity (AXS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:25:51 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Axie Infinity

AXSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AXS with leverage. Explore AXSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AXS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AXS
AXS
USD
USD

1 AXS = 0.9601 USD