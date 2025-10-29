The live Amazon price today is 228.78 USD. Track real-time AMZNON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AMZNON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Amazon price today is 228.78 USD. Track real-time AMZNON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AMZNON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Amazon Logo

Amazon Price(AMZNON)

1 AMZNON to USD Live Price:

$228.78
-1.07%1D
USD
Amazon (AMZNON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:53:27 (UTC+8)

Amazon (AMZNON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 228.06
24H Low
$ 233.64
24H High

$ 228.06
$ 233.64
$ 238.6579963260999
$ 211.30485215454203
-0.59%

-1.06%

+4.87%

+4.87%

Amazon (AMZNON) real-time price is $ 228.78. Over the past 24 hours, AMZNON traded between a low of $ 228.06 and a high of $ 233.64, showing active market volatility. AMZNON's all-time high price is $ 238.6579963260999, while its all-time low price is $ 211.30485215454203.

In terms of short-term performance, AMZNON has changed by -0.59% over the past hour, -1.06% over 24 hours, and +4.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Amazon (AMZNON) Market Information

No.1948

$ 1.60M
$ 63.84K
$ 1.60M
7.01K
7,013.43380117
ETH

The current Market Cap of Amazon is $ 1.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.84K. The circulating supply of AMZNON is 7.01K, with a total supply of 7013.43380117. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.60M.

Amazon (AMZNON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Amazon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.4744-1.06%
30 Days$ +6.51+2.92%
60 Days$ +48.78+27.10%
90 Days$ +48.78+27.10%
Amazon Price Change Today

Today, AMZNON recorded a change of $ -2.4744 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Amazon 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +6.51 (+2.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Amazon 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AMZNON saw a change of $ +48.78 (+27.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Amazon 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +48.78 (+27.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Amazon (AMZNON)?

Check out the Amazon Price History page now.

What is Amazon (AMZNON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Amazon is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amazon investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AMZNON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Amazon on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Amazon buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Amazon Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Amazon (AMZNON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Amazon (AMZNON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Amazon.

Check the Amazon price prediction now!

Amazon (AMZNON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amazon (AMZNON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMZNON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amazon (AMZNON)

Looking for how to buy Amazon? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amazon on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AMZNON to Local Currencies

1 Amazon(AMZNON) to VND
6,020,345.7
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to AUD
A$347.7456
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to GBP
171.585
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to EUR
196.7508
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to USD
$228.78
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MYR
RM956.3004
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to TRY
9,595.0332
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to JPY
¥34,774.56
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to ARS
ARS$328,706.5284
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to RUB
18,302.4
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to INR
20,226.4398
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to IDR
Rp3,812,998.4748
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to PHP
13,459.1274
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to EGP
￡E.10,819.0062
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BRL
R$1,226.2608
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to CAD
C$318.0042
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BDT
28,007.2476
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to NGN
332,527.1544
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to COP
$893,671.875
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to ZAR
R.3,930.4404
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to UAH
9,620.199
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to TZS
T.Sh.562,112.46
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to VES
Bs50,102.82
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to CLP
$215,053.2
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to PKR
Rs64,280.3166
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to KZT
122,079.2958
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to THB
฿7,410.1842
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to TWD
NT$7,005.2436
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to AED
د.إ839.6226
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to CHF
Fr183.024
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to HKD
HK$1,777.6206
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to AMD
֏87,519.789
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MAD
.د.م2,107.0638
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MXN
$4,225.5666
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to SAR
ريال857.925
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to ETB
Br35,049.096
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to KES
KSh29,578.9662
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to JOD
د.أ162.20502
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to PLN
835.047
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to RON
лв1,002.0564
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to SEK
kr2,152.8198
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BGN
лв382.0626
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to HUF
Ft76,616.1342
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to CZK
4,804.38
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to KWD
د.ك70.00668
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to ILS
743.535
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BOB
Bs1,578.582
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to AZN
388.926
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to TJS
SM2,104.776
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to GEL
622.2816
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to AOA
Kz209,697.4602
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BHD
.د.ب86.02128
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BMD
$228.78
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to DKK
kr1,471.0554
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to HNL
L6,010.0506
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MUR
10,411.7778
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to NAD
$3,914.4258
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to NOK
kr2,292.3756
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to NZD
$395.7894
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to PAB
B/.228.78
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to PGK
K967.7394
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to QAR
ر.ق832.7592
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to RSD
дин.23,120.5068
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to UZS
soʻm2,756,384.9082
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to ALL
L18,963.5742
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to ANG
ƒ409.5162
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to AWG
ƒ409.5162
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BBD
$457.56
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BAM
KM384.3504
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BIF
Fr678,790.26
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BND
$295.1262
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BSD
$228.78
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to JMD
$36,714.6144
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to KHR
918,794.2068
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to KMF
Fr96,773.94
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to LAK
4,973,478.1614
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to LKR
රු69,642.9198
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MDL
L3,866.382
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MGA
Ar1,035,202.0464
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MOP
P1,830.24
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MVR
3,500.334
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MWK
MK397,187.2458
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to MZN
MT14,621.3298
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to NPR
रु32,267.1312
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to PYG
1,622,507.76
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to RWF
Fr331,959.78
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to SBD
$1,882.8594
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to SCR
3,157.164
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to SRD
$9,045.9612
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to SVC
$1,999.5372
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to SZL
L3,914.4258
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to TMT
m803.0178
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to TND
د.ت671.69808
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to TTD
$1,548.8406
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to UGX
Sh797,069.52
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to XAF
Fr129,260.7
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to XCD
$617.706
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to XOF
Fr129,260.7
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to XPF
Fr23,335.56
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BWP
P3,045.0618
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to BZD
$459.8478
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to CVE
$21,715.7976
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to DJF
Fr40,494.06
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to DOP
$14,687.676
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to DZD
د.ج29,617.8588
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to FJD
$517.0428
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to GNF
Fr1,989,242.1
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to GTQ
Q1,750.167
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to GYD
$47,860.776
1 Amazon(AMZNON) to ISK
kr28,368.72

Amazon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amazon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Amazon Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amazon

How much is Amazon (AMZNON) worth today?
The live AMZNON price in USD is 228.78 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AMZNON to USD price?
The current price of AMZNON to USD is $ 228.78. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Amazon?
The market cap for AMZNON is $ 1.60M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AMZNON?
The circulating supply of AMZNON is 7.01K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AMZNON?
AMZNON achieved an ATH price of 238.6579963260999 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AMZNON?
AMZNON saw an ATL price of 211.30485215454203 USD.
What is the trading volume of AMZNON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AMZNON is $ 63.84K USD.
Will AMZNON go higher this year?
AMZNON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AMZNON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Amazon (AMZNON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

