Gods Unchained Price(GODS)
Gods Unchained price today is $ 0.02522, up 1.19% in the last 24 hours.
The live Gods Unchained (GODS) price today is $ 0.02522, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current GODS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02522 per GODS.
Gods Unchained currently ranks #923 by market capitalization at $ 10.93M, with a circulating supply of 433.30M GODS. During the last 24 hours, GODS traded between $ 0.02402 (low) and $ 0.02704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.82523378375424246, while the all-time low was $ 0.02564120205470823.
In short-term performance, GODS moved -0.71% in the last hour and +6.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.90K.
No.923
86.65%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Gods Unchained is $ 10.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.90K. The circulating supply of GODS is 433.30M, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.61M.
-0.71%
+1.19%
+6.81%
+6.81%
Gods Unchained (GODS) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is primarily associated with the Gods Unchained trading card game, where it serves as the in-game currency. The game utilizes blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets, with GODS tokens used for purchasing cards and participating in the game's play-to-earn model. The token's issuance is based on the ERC-20 standard, a popular protocol for the issuance and implementation of tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. The GODS token plays a crucial role in the Gods Unchained ecosystem, facilitating transactions and incentivizing player participation.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Gods Unchained: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Gods Unchained is a free-to-play trading card game where players compete in epic duels using fantasy cards. The game is built to fundamentally change how games work; using Ethereum technology to bring true digital ownership to players, as well as provide the means to earn items that actually matter. The $GODS token is designed to be the core currency of Gods Unchained, fuelling the ecosystem that empowers players to earn and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
For a more in-depth understanding of Gods Unchained, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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