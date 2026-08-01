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The live Gods Unchained price today is 0.02522 USD.GODS market cap is 10,927,790.80301844 USD. Track real-time GODS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Gods Unchained price today is 0.02522 USD.GODS market cap is 10,927,790.80301844 USD. Track real-time GODS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is GODS

GODS Whitepaper

GODS Official Website

GODS Tokenomics

GODS Price Forecast

GODS History

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Gods Unchained Logo

Gods Unchained Price(GODS)

1 GODS to USD Live Price:

$0.02535
$0.02535$0.02535
+1.19%1D
USD
Gods Unchained (GODS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:32:22 (UTC+8)

Gods Unchained Market Statistics

Gods Unchained price today is $ 0.02522, up 1.19% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02522 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02402 - $ 0.02704 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.93M USD (rank #923)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 81.90K
Circulating Supply433.30M GODS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (86.65%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 12.61M USD
All-Time High$ 8.82523378375424246 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:32:22

Gods Unchained Price Today

The live Gods Unchained (GODS) price today is $ 0.02522, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current GODS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02522 per GODS.

Gods Unchained currently ranks #923 by market capitalization at $ 10.93M, with a circulating supply of 433.30M GODS. During the last 24 hours, GODS traded between $ 0.02402 (low) and $ 0.02704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.82523378375424246, while the all-time low was $ 0.02564120205470823.

In short-term performance, GODS moved -0.71% in the last hour and +6.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.90K.

Gods Unchained (GODS) Market Information

No.923

$ 10.93M
$ 10.93M$ 10.93M

$ 81.90K
$ 81.90K$ 81.90K

$ 12.61M
$ 12.61M$ 12.61M

433.30M
433.30M 433.30M

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

86.65%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Gods Unchained is $ 10.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.90K. The circulating supply of GODS is 433.30M, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.61M.

Gods Unchained Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02402
$ 0.02402$ 0.02402
24H Low
$ 0.02704
$ 0.02704$ 0.02704
24H High

$ 0.02402
$ 0.02402$ 0.02402

$ 0.02704
$ 0.02704$ 0.02704

$ 8.82523378375424246
$ 8.82523378375424246$ 8.82523378375424246

$ 0.02564120205470823
$ 0.02564120205470823$ 0.02564120205470823

-0.71%

+1.19%

+6.81%

+6.81%

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained (GODS) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is primarily associated with the Gods Unchained trading card game, where it serves as the in-game currency. The game utilizes blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets, with GODS tokens used for purchasing cards and participating in the game's play-to-earn model. The token's issuance is based on the ERC-20 standard, a popular protocol for the issuance and implementation of tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. The GODS token plays a crucial role in the Gods Unchained ecosystem, facilitating transactions and incentivizing player participation.

Trade Gods Unchained (GODS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GODS spot and futures markets, compare Gods Unchained trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GODS/USDT
$0.02555
$0.02555$0.02555
+2.03%
3.25M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Gods Unchained: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Gods Unchained (GODS)

Gods Unchained is a free-to-play trading card game where players compete in epic duels using fantasy cards. The game is built to fundamentally change how games work; using Ethereum technology to bring true digital ownership to players, as well as provide the means to earn items that actually matter. The $GODS token is designed to be the core currency of Gods Unchained, fuelling the ecosystem that empowers players to earn and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Gods Unchained Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gods Unchained, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Gods Unchained Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Gods Unchained (GODS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:32:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Gods Unchained

GODSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GODS with leverage. Explore GODSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GODS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GODS
GODS
USD
USD

1 GODS = 0.02522 USD