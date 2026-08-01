AITECH Cloud Network Price Today

The live AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) price today is $ 0.005161, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005161 per ACN.

AITECH Cloud Network currently ranks #891 by market capitalization at $ 9.21M, with a circulating supply of 1.78B ACN. During the last 24 hours, ACN traded between $ 0.005097 (low) and $ 0.005316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.49763528365825555, while the all-time low was $ 0.00502796088740184.

In short-term performance, ACN moved +0.11% in the last hour and +9.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 338.44K.

AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) Market Information

Rank No.891 Market Cap $ 9.21M$ 9.21M $ 9.21M Volume (24H) $ 338.44K$ 338.44K $ 338.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.32M$ 10.32M $ 10.32M Circulation Supply 1.78B 1.78B 1.78B Max Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,986,052,500 1,986,052,500 1,986,052,500 Circulation Rate 89.20% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of AITECH Cloud Network is $ 9.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 338.44K. The circulating supply of ACN is 1.78B, with a total supply of 1986052500. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.32M.