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The live AITECH Cloud Network price today is 0.005161 USD.ACN market cap is 9,208,055.421617 USD. Track real-time ACN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AITECH Cloud Network price today is 0.005161 USD.ACN market cap is 9,208,055.421617 USD. Track real-time ACN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AITECH Cloud Network Logo

AITECH Cloud Network Price(ACN)

1 ACN to USD Live Price:

$0.005164
$0.005164$0.005164
-0.03%1D
USD
AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:45:12 (UTC+8)

AITECH Cloud Network Market Statistics

AITECH Cloud Network price today is $ 0.005161, down 0.03% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005161 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.005097 - $ 0.005316 USD
Market Capitalization$ 9.21M USD (rank #891)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 338.44K
Circulating Supply1.78B ACN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (89.20%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 10.32M USD
All-Time High$ 0.49763528365825555 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:45:12

AITECH Cloud Network Price Today

The live AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) price today is $ 0.005161, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005161 per ACN.

AITECH Cloud Network currently ranks #891 by market capitalization at $ 9.21M, with a circulating supply of 1.78B ACN. During the last 24 hours, ACN traded between $ 0.005097 (low) and $ 0.005316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.49763528365825555, while the all-time low was $ 0.00502796088740184.

In short-term performance, ACN moved +0.11% in the last hour and +9.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 338.44K.

AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) Market Information

No.891

$ 9.21M
$ 9.21M$ 9.21M

$ 338.44K
$ 338.44K$ 338.44K

$ 10.32M
$ 10.32M$ 10.32M

1.78B
1.78B 1.78B

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

1,986,052,500
1,986,052,500 1,986,052,500

89.20%

ETH

The current Market Cap of AITECH Cloud Network is $ 9.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 338.44K. The circulating supply of ACN is 1.78B, with a total supply of 1986052500. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.32M.

AITECH Cloud Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005097
$ 0.005097$ 0.005097
24H Low
$ 0.005316
$ 0.005316$ 0.005316
24H High

$ 0.005097
$ 0.005097$ 0.005097

$ 0.005316
$ 0.005316$ 0.005316

$ 0.49763528365825555
$ 0.49763528365825555$ 0.49763528365825555

$ 0.00502796088740184
$ 0.00502796088740184$ 0.00502796088740184

+0.11%

-0.03%

+9.08%

+9.08%

Trade AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ACN spot and futures markets, compare AITECH Cloud Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACN/USDT
$0.005157
$0.005157$0.005157
-0.15%
66.16M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AITECH Cloud Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AITECH Cloud Network (ACN)

AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) is an enterprise-grade AI infrastructure ecosystem designed to support the next generation of AI builders. Evolving from Solidus Ai Tech, ACN brings together compute, agent orchestration, and an integrated economic layer to enable scalable, real-world AI execution within a secure, Web3-enabled environment.

AITECH Cloud Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AITECH Cloud Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AITECH Cloud Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AITECH Cloud Network (ACN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:45:12 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AITECH Cloud Network

ACNUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ACN with leverage. Explore ACNUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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ACN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACN
ACN
USD
USD

1 ACN = 0.005161 USD