Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Manchester City Fan price today is 0.3664 USD.CITY market cap is 4,958,402.8976 USD. Track real-time CITY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Manchester City Fan price today is 0.3664 USD.CITY market cap is 4,958,402.8976 USD. Track real-time CITY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CITY

CITY Price Info

What is CITY

CITY Whitepaper

CITY Official Website

CITY Tokenomics

CITY Price Forecast

CITY History

CITY Buying Guide

CITY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CITY Spot

CITY USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Manchester City Fan Logo

Manchester City Fan Price(CITY)

1 CITY to USD Live Price:

$0.3664
$0.3664$0.3664
+0.19%1D
USD
Manchester City Fan (CITY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:10:41 (UTC+8)

Manchester City Fan Market Statistics

Manchester City Fan price today is $ 0.3664, up 0.19% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.3664 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3632 - $ 0.3739 USD
Market Capitalization$ 4.96M USD (rank #1191)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 52.62K
Circulating Supply13.53M CITY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (68.55%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 7.23M USD
All-Time High$ 36.89926205 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:10:41

Manchester City Fan Price Today

The live Manchester City Fan (CITY) price today is $ 0.3664, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CITY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3664 per CITY.

Manchester City Fan currently ranks #1191 by market capitalization at $ 4.96M, with a circulating supply of 13.53M CITY. During the last 24 hours, CITY traded between $ 0.3632 (low) and $ 0.3739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 36.89926205, while the all-time low was $ 0.36491947506289885.

In short-term performance, CITY moved +0.21% in the last hour and +5.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.62K.

Manchester City Fan (CITY) Market Information

No.1191

$ 4.96M
$ 4.96M$ 4.96M

$ 52.62K
$ 52.62K$ 52.62K

$ 7.23M
$ 7.23M$ 7.23M

13.53M
13.53M 13.53M

19,740,000
19,740,000 19,740,000

19,740,000
19,740,000 19,740,000

68.55%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of Manchester City Fan is $ 4.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.62K. The circulating supply of CITY is 13.53M, with a total supply of 19740000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.23M.

Manchester City Fan Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3632
$ 0.3632$ 0.3632
24H Low
$ 0.3739
$ 0.3739$ 0.3739
24H High

$ 0.3632
$ 0.3632$ 0.3632

$ 0.3739
$ 0.3739$ 0.3739

$ 36.89926205
$ 36.89926205$ 36.89926205

$ 0.36491947506289885
$ 0.36491947506289885$ 0.36491947506289885

+0.21%

+0.19%

+5.04%

+5.04%

About Manchester City Fan

CITY (City Coin) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the City Chain, a blockchain designed to provide a foundation for cities to build and develop their own smart city applications. The primary role of CITY is to act as the native utility token within this ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participation, and enabling access to various services. The City Chain employs a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows CITY holders to stake their tokens to help secure the network and earn rewards. The overall aim of the City Coin and the City Chain is to drive the development of smart cities, promoting innovation and efficiency in urban environments.

Trade Manchester City Fan (CITY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CITY spot and futures markets, compare Manchester City Fan trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CITY/USDT
$0.3665
$0.3665$0.3665
+0.30%
142.87K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Manchester City Fan: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Manchester City Fan (CITY)

$CITY is the name of the only official Manchester City F.C. Fan Token.

Manchester City Fan Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Manchester City Fan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Manchester City Fan Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Manchester City Fan (CITY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:10:41 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Manchester City Fan

CITYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CITY with leverage. Explore CITYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1488
$0.1488$0.1488

+396.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0760
$1.0760$1.0760

+976.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007672
$0.007672$0.007672

-0.09%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7309
$0.7309$0.7309

-1.12%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3467
$2.3467$2.3467

-9.74%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0760
$1.0760$1.0760

+976.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1488
$0.1488$0.1488

+396.00%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.032717
$0.032717$0.032717

+16.05%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0005930
$0.0005930$0.0005930

-4.43%

Canton Network

Canton Network

CC

$0.12153
$0.12153$0.12153

+2.24%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CITY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CITY
CITY
USD
USD

1 CITY = 0.3664 USD