Manchester City Fan Price(CITY)
Manchester City Fan price today is $ 0.3664, up 0.19% in the last 24 hours.
The live Manchester City Fan (CITY) price today is $ 0.3664, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CITY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3664 per CITY.
Manchester City Fan currently ranks #1191 by market capitalization at $ 4.96M, with a circulating supply of 13.53M CITY. During the last 24 hours, CITY traded between $ 0.3632 (low) and $ 0.3739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 36.89926205, while the all-time low was $ 0.36491947506289885.
In short-term performance, CITY moved +0.21% in the last hour and +5.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.62K.
No.1191
68.55%
CHZ
The current Market Cap of Manchester City Fan is $ 4.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.62K. The circulating supply of CITY is 13.53M, with a total supply of 19740000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.23M.
+0.21%
+0.19%
+5.04%
+5.04%
CITY (City Coin) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the City Chain, a blockchain designed to provide a foundation for cities to build and develop their own smart city applications. The primary role of CITY is to act as the native utility token within this ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participation, and enabling access to various services. The City Chain employs a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows CITY holders to stake their tokens to help secure the network and earn rewards. The overall aim of the City Coin and the City Chain is to drive the development of smart cities, promoting innovation and efficiency in urban environments.
Explore live CITY spot and futures markets, compare Manchester City Fan trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Manchester City Fan: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
$CITY is the name of the only official Manchester City F.C. Fan Token.
For a more in-depth understanding of Manchester City Fan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CITY with leverage. Explore CITYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.