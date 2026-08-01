Manchester City Fan Price Today

The live Manchester City Fan (CITY) price today is $ 0.3664, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CITY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3664 per CITY.

Manchester City Fan currently ranks #1191 by market capitalization at $ 4.96M, with a circulating supply of 13.53M CITY. During the last 24 hours, CITY traded between $ 0.3632 (low) and $ 0.3739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 36.89926205, while the all-time low was $ 0.36491947506289885.

In short-term performance, CITY moved +0.21% in the last hour and +5.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.62K.

Manchester City Fan (CITY) Market Information

Rank No.1191 Market Cap $ 4.96M$ 4.96M $ 4.96M Volume (24H) $ 52.62K$ 52.62K $ 52.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.23M$ 7.23M $ 7.23M Circulation Supply 13.53M 13.53M 13.53M Max Supply 19,740,000 19,740,000 19,740,000 Total Supply 19,740,000 19,740,000 19,740,000 Circulation Rate 68.55% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of Manchester City Fan is $ 4.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.62K. The circulating supply of CITY is 13.53M, with a total supply of 19740000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.23M.