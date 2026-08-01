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The live Edge price today is 0.071 USD.EDGE1 market cap is 17,970,673.33689649304 USD. Track real-time EDGE1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Edge price today is 0.071 USD.EDGE1 market cap is 17,970,673.33689649304 USD. Track real-time EDGE1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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EDGE1 Price Info

What is EDGE1

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EDGE1 Official Website

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Edge Price(EDGE1)

1 EDGE1 to USD Live Price:

$0.07097
$0.07097$0.07097
-0.21%1D
USD
Edge (EDGE1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:52:01 (UTC+8)

Edge Market Statistics

Edge price today is $ 0.071, down 0.21% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.071 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.06999 - $ 0.07202 USD
Market Capitalization$ 17.97M USD (rank #782)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 61.08K
Circulating Supply253.11M EDGE1 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (25.31%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 71.00M USD
All-Time High$ 0.9128667392523326 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:52:01

Edge Price Today

The live Edge (EDGE1) price today is $ 0.071, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGE1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.071 per EDGE1.

Edge currently ranks #782 by market capitalization at $ 17.97M, with a circulating supply of 253.11M EDGE1. During the last 24 hours, EDGE1 traded between $ 0.06999 (low) and $ 0.07202 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9128667392523326, while the all-time low was $ 0.02784263805725042.

In short-term performance, EDGE1 moved -0.06% in the last hour and +13.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.08K.

Edge (EDGE1) Market Information

No.782

$ 17.97M
$ 17.97M$ 17.97M

$ 61.08K
$ 61.08K$ 61.08K

$ 71.00M
$ 71.00M$ 71.00M

253.11M
253.11M 253.11M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

25.31%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Edge is $ 17.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.08K. The circulating supply of EDGE1 is 253.11M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.00M.

Edge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06999
$ 0.06999$ 0.06999
24H Low
$ 0.07202
$ 0.07202$ 0.07202
24H High

$ 0.06999
$ 0.06999$ 0.06999

$ 0.07202
$ 0.07202$ 0.07202

$ 0.9128667392523326
$ 0.9128667392523326$ 0.9128667392523326

$ 0.02784263805725042
$ 0.02784263805725042$ 0.02784263805725042

-0.06%

-0.21%

+13.67%

+13.67%

About Edge

Edge (EDGE) is a decentralized platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide secure, private, and scalable solutions for businesses and developers. The platform's primary function is to enable the development and operation of decentralized applications (DApps), with a particular focus on edge computing. Edge computing aims to bring computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, improving response times and saving bandwidth. The EDGE token is used within the platform's ecosystem for various purposes, such as rewarding network participants and facilitating transactions. The platform operates on a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus model, which is widely known for its energy efficiency and scalability.

Trade Edge (EDGE1) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live EDGE1 spot and futures markets, compare Edge trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EDGE1/USDT
$0.07102
$0.07102$0.07102
-0.18%
864.62K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Edge: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Edge (EDGE1)

Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked.

Edge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Edge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Edge Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Edge (EDGE1)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:52:01 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Edge

EDGE1USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on EDGE1 with leverage. Explore EDGE1USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EDGE1-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EDGE1
EDGE1
USD
USD

1 EDGE1 = 0.071 USD