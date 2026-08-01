Edge Price Today

The live Edge (EDGE1) price today is $ 0.071, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGE1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.071 per EDGE1.

Edge currently ranks #782 by market capitalization at $ 17.97M, with a circulating supply of 253.11M EDGE1. During the last 24 hours, EDGE1 traded between $ 0.06999 (low) and $ 0.07202 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9128667392523326, while the all-time low was $ 0.02784263805725042.

In short-term performance, EDGE1 moved -0.06% in the last hour and +13.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.08K.

Edge (EDGE1) Market Information

Rank No.782 Market Cap $ 17.97M$ 17.97M $ 17.97M Volume (24H) $ 61.08K$ 61.08K $ 61.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.00M$ 71.00M $ 71.00M Circulation Supply 253.11M 253.11M 253.11M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 25.31% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Edge is $ 17.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.08K. The circulating supply of EDGE1 is 253.11M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.00M.