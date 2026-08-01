Edge Price(EDGE1)
Edge price today is $ 0.071, down 0.21% in the last 24 hours.
The live Edge (EDGE1) price today is $ 0.071, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGE1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.071 per EDGE1.
Edge currently ranks #782 by market capitalization at $ 17.97M, with a circulating supply of 253.11M EDGE1. During the last 24 hours, EDGE1 traded between $ 0.06999 (low) and $ 0.07202 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9128667392523326, while the all-time low was $ 0.02784263805725042.
In short-term performance, EDGE1 moved -0.06% in the last hour and +13.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.08K.
No.782
25.31%
BASE
The current Market Cap of Edge is $ 17.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.08K. The circulating supply of EDGE1 is 253.11M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.00M.
-0.06%
-0.21%
+13.67%
+13.67%
Edge (EDGE) is a decentralized platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide secure, private, and scalable solutions for businesses and developers. The platform's primary function is to enable the development and operation of decentralized applications (DApps), with a particular focus on edge computing. Edge computing aims to bring computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, improving response times and saving bandwidth. The EDGE token is used within the platform's ecosystem for various purposes, such as rewarding network participants and facilitating transactions. The platform operates on a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus model, which is widely known for its energy efficiency and scalability.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Edge: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked.
For a more in-depth understanding of Edge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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