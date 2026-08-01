AaveToken Price Today

The live AaveToken (AAVE) price today is $ 129.56, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current AAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 129.56 per AAVE.

AaveToken currently ranks #54 by market capitalization at $ 2.00B, with a circulating supply of 15.41M AAVE. During the last 24 hours, AAVE traded between $ 126.45 (low) and $ 136.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 666.86497857, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AAVE moved +0.44% in the last hour and +44.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 495.43K.

AaveToken (AAVE) Market Information

Rank No.54 Market Cap $ 2.00B$ 2.00B $ 2.00B Volume (24H) $ 495.43K$ 495.43K $ 495.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.07B$ 2.07B $ 2.07B Circulation Supply 15.41M 15.41M 15.41M Total Supply 16,000,000 16,000,000 16,000,000 Market Share 0.04% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of AaveToken is $ 2.00B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 495.43K. The circulating supply of AAVE is 15.41M, with a total supply of 16000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.07B.