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The live AaveToken price today is 129.56 USD.AAVE market cap is 1,996,380,612.1901219608 USD. Track real-time AAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AaveToken price today is 129.56 USD.AAVE market cap is 1,996,380,612.1901219608 USD. Track real-time AAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is AAVE

AAVE Whitepaper

AAVE Official Website

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AAVE Price Forecast

AAVE History

AAVE Buying Guide

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AaveToken Price(AAVE)

1 AAVE to USD Live Price:

$129.56
$129.56$129.56
+0.25%1D
USD
AaveToken (AAVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:41:34 (UTC+8)

AaveToken Market Statistics

AaveToken price today is $ 129.56, up 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 129.56 USD
24-Hour Range$ 126.45 - $ 136.18 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.00B USD (rank #54)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 495.43K
Circulating Supply15.41M AAVE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.07B USD
All-Time High$ 666.86497857 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:41:34

AaveToken Price Today

The live AaveToken (AAVE) price today is $ 129.56, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current AAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 129.56 per AAVE.

AaveToken currently ranks #54 by market capitalization at $ 2.00B, with a circulating supply of 15.41M AAVE. During the last 24 hours, AAVE traded between $ 126.45 (low) and $ 136.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 666.86497857, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AAVE moved +0.44% in the last hour and +44.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 495.43K.

AaveToken (AAVE) Market Information

No.54

$ 2.00B
$ 2.00B$ 2.00B

$ 495.43K
$ 495.43K$ 495.43K

$ 2.07B
$ 2.07B$ 2.07B

15.41M
15.41M 15.41M

16,000,000
16,000,000 16,000,000

0.04%

ETH

The current Market Cap of AaveToken is $ 2.00B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 495.43K. The circulating supply of AAVE is 15.41M, with a total supply of 16000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.07B.

AaveToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 126.45
$ 126.45$ 126.45
24H Low
$ 136.18
$ 136.18$ 136.18
24H High

$ 126.45
$ 126.45$ 126.45

$ 136.18
$ 136.18$ 136.18

$ 666.86497857
$ 666.86497857$ 666.86497857

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.44%

+0.25%

+44.84%

+44.84%

About AaveToken

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow cryptocurrency. Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools, while borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a loan. These loans are facilitated through smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, eliminating the need for an intermediary. AAVE, the native token of the Aave platform, serves multiple purposes including governance, where holders can vote on key protocol decisions, and as a safety module, providing a form of insurance to the protocol. The token's supply is fixed, with no mechanism for issuance or inflation.

Trade AaveToken (AAVE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AAVE spot and futures markets, compare AaveToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AAVE/USDT
$129.54
$129.54$129.54
+0.06%
3.84K (USDT)
AAVE/USDC
$129.42
$129.42$129.42
+0.10%
357.14 (USDT)
AAVE/USD1
$129.62
$129.62$129.62
+0.33%
409.19 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AaveToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AaveToken (AAVE)

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Whitepaper

AaveToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AaveToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AaveToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AaveToken (AAVE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:41:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AaveToken

AAVEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AAVE with leverage. Explore AAVEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AAVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AAVE
AAVE
USD
USD

1 AAVE = 129.56 USD