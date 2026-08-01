Curve Price(CRV)
Curve price today is $ 0.3198, down 0.89% in the last 24 hours.
The live Curve (CRV) price today is $ 0.3198, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3198 per CRV.
Curve currently ranks #95 by market capitalization at $ 485.05M, with a circulating supply of 1.52B CRV. During the last 24 hours, CRV traded between $ 0.3169 (low) and $ 0.3442 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 60.4987938093, while the all-time low was $ 0.17138515970832813.
In short-term performance, CRV moved +0.03% in the last hour and +32.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 934.70K.
No.95
50.05%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Curve is $ 485.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 934.70K. The circulating supply of CRV is 1.52B, with a total supply of 2390277331.31504443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 969.09M.
+0.03%
-0.89%
+32.47%
+32.47%
Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves as the governance token for the Curve Finance protocol, a platform designed for swapping between stablecoins with low fees and low slippage. CRV holders can vote on various protocol proposals and developments, thereby influencing the direction of the platform's growth. The token is also used for liquidity mining, where users can earn rewards by providing liquidity to the platform's various pools. The supply of CRV is controlled by a time-locked smart contract, with a maximum supply of 3.03 billion tokens.
Explore live CRV spot and futures markets, compare Curve trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Curve: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.
For a more in-depth understanding of Curve, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CRV with leverage. Explore CRVUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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