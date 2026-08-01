Curve Price Today

The live Curve (CRV) price today is $ 0.3198, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3198 per CRV.

Curve currently ranks #95 by market capitalization at $ 485.05M, with a circulating supply of 1.52B CRV. During the last 24 hours, CRV traded between $ 0.3169 (low) and $ 0.3442 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 60.4987938093, while the all-time low was $ 0.17138515970832813.

In short-term performance, CRV moved +0.03% in the last hour and +32.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 934.70K.

Curve (CRV) Market Information

Rank No.95 Market Cap $ 485.05M$ 485.05M $ 485.05M Volume (24H) $ 934.70K$ 934.70K $ 934.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 969.09M$ 969.09M $ 969.09M Circulation Supply 1.52B 1.52B 1.52B Max Supply 3,030,303,030.299 3,030,303,030.299 3,030,303,030.299 Total Supply 2,390,277,331.31504443 2,390,277,331.31504443 2,390,277,331.31504443 Circulation Rate 50.05% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Curve is $ 485.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 934.70K. The circulating supply of CRV is 1.52B, with a total supply of 2390277331.31504443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 969.09M.