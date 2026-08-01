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The live Curve price today is 0.3198 USD.CRV market cap is 485,045,566.168863848538 USD. Track real-time CRV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Curve price today is 0.3198 USD.CRV market cap is 485,045,566.168863848538 USD. Track real-time CRV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CRV Whitepaper

CRV Official Website

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CRV History

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Curve Price(CRV)

1 CRV to USD Live Price:

$0.3198
$0.3198$0.3198
-0.89%1D
USD
Curve (CRV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:27:38 (UTC+8)

Curve Market Statistics

Curve price today is $ 0.3198, down 0.89% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.3198 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3169 - $ 0.3442 USD
Market Capitalization$ 485.05M USD (rank #95)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 934.70K
Circulating Supply1.52B CRV of 100,000,000,000 max supply (50.05%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 969.09M USD
All-Time High$ 60.4987938093 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:27:38

Curve Price Today

The live Curve (CRV) price today is $ 0.3198, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3198 per CRV.

Curve currently ranks #95 by market capitalization at $ 485.05M, with a circulating supply of 1.52B CRV. During the last 24 hours, CRV traded between $ 0.3169 (low) and $ 0.3442 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 60.4987938093, while the all-time low was $ 0.17138515970832813.

In short-term performance, CRV moved +0.03% in the last hour and +32.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 934.70K.

Curve (CRV) Market Information

No.95

$ 485.05M
$ 485.05M$ 485.05M

$ 934.70K
$ 934.70K$ 934.70K

$ 969.09M
$ 969.09M$ 969.09M

1.52B
1.52B 1.52B

3,030,303,030.299
3,030,303,030.299 3,030,303,030.299

2,390,277,331.31504443
2,390,277,331.31504443 2,390,277,331.31504443

50.05%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Curve is $ 485.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 934.70K. The circulating supply of CRV is 1.52B, with a total supply of 2390277331.31504443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 969.09M.

Curve Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3169
$ 0.3169$ 0.3169
24H Low
$ 0.3442
$ 0.3442$ 0.3442
24H High

$ 0.3169
$ 0.3169$ 0.3169

$ 0.3442
$ 0.3442$ 0.3442

$ 60.4987938093
$ 60.4987938093$ 60.4987938093

$ 0.17138515970832813
$ 0.17138515970832813$ 0.17138515970832813

+0.03%

-0.89%

+32.47%

+32.47%

About Curve

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves as the governance token for the Curve Finance protocol, a platform designed for swapping between stablecoins with low fees and low slippage. CRV holders can vote on various protocol proposals and developments, thereby influencing the direction of the platform's growth. The token is also used for liquidity mining, where users can earn rewards by providing liquidity to the platform's various pools. The supply of CRV is controlled by a time-locked smart contract, with a maximum supply of 3.03 billion tokens.

Trade Curve (CRV) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CRV spot and futures markets, compare Curve trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CRV/USDT
$0.3197
$0.3197$0.3197
-0.89%
2.82M (USDT)
CRV/USDC
$0.32
$0.32$0.32
-0.80%
174.46K (USDT)
CRV/ETH
$0.00012941
$0.00012941$0.00012941
-0.26%
20.47K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Curve: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Curve (CRV)

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

Whitepaper

Curve Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Curve, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Curve Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Curve (CRV)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:27:38 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Curve

CRVUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CRV with leverage. Explore CRVUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CRV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CRV
CRV
USD
USD

1 CRV = 0.3197 USD