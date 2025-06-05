CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NameCUDIS

RankNo.871

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.82%

Circulation Supply247,500,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2475%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Lowest Price0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

