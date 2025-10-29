The live Collector Crypt price today is 0.1016 USD. Track real-time CARDS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CARDS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Collector Crypt price today is 0.1016 USD. Track real-time CARDS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CARDS price trend easily at MEXC now.

Collector Crypt Logo

Collector Crypt Price(CARDS)

1 CARDS to USD Live Price:

$0.1017
$0.1017$0.1017
-6.00%1D
USD
Collector Crypt (CARDS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:58:13 (UTC+8)

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.097
$ 0.097$ 0.097
24H Low
$ 0.115
$ 0.115$ 0.115
24H High

$ 0.097
$ 0.097$ 0.097

$ 0.115
$ 0.115$ 0.115

--
----

--
----

-1.56%

-6.00%

-5.76%

-5.76%

Collector Crypt (CARDS) real-time price is $ 0.1016. Over the past 24 hours, CARDS traded between a low of $ 0.097 and a high of $ 0.115, showing active market volatility. CARDS's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, CARDS has changed by -1.56% over the past hour, -6.00% over 24 hours, and -5.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Market Information

--
----

$ 91.11K
$ 91.11K$ 91.11K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of Collector Crypt is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.11K. The circulating supply of CARDS is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Collector Crypt for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006491-6.00%
30 Days$ -0.0716-41.34%
60 Days$ +0.0516+103.20%
90 Days$ +0.0516+103.20%
Collector Crypt Price Change Today

Today, CARDS recorded a change of $ -0.006491 (-6.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Collector Crypt 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0716 (-41.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Collector Crypt 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CARDS saw a change of $ +0.0516 (+103.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Collector Crypt 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0516 (+103.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Collector Crypt (CARDS)?

Check out the Collector Crypt Price History page now.

What is Collector Crypt (CARDS)

RWA Pokemon cards on Solana

Collector Crypt is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Collector Crypt investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CARDS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Collector Crypt on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Collector Crypt buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Collector Crypt Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Collector Crypt (CARDS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Collector Crypt (CARDS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Collector Crypt.

Check the Collector Crypt price prediction now!

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Collector Crypt (CARDS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CARDS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Collector Crypt (CARDS)

Looking for how to buy Collector Crypt? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Collector Crypt on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CARDS to Local Currencies

1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to VND
2,673.604
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AUD
A$0.154432
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to GBP
0.0762
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to EUR
0.087376
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to USD
$0.1016
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MYR
RM0.424688
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TRY
4.261104
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to JPY
¥15.4432
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ARS
ARS$145.976848
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to RUB
8.128
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to INR
8.98144
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to IDR
Rp1,693.332656
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PHP
5.977128
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to EGP
￡E.4.80568
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BRL
R$0.544576
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CAD
C$0.141224
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BDT
12.437872
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NGN
147.673568
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to COP
$396.875
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ZAR
R.1.74752
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to UAH
4.27228
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TZS
T.Sh.249.6312
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to VES
Bs22.2504
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CLP
$95.504
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PKR
Rs28.546552
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KZT
54.214776
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to THB
฿3.29184
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TWD
NT$3.112008
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AED
د.إ0.372872
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CHF
Fr0.08128
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to HKD
HK$0.789432
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AMD
֏38.86708
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MAD
.د.م0.935736
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MXN
$1.876552
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SAR
ريال0.381
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ETB
Br15.56512
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KES
KSh13.135864
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to JOD
د.أ0.0720344
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PLN
0.37084
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to RON
лв0.445008
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SEK
kr0.956056
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BGN
лв0.169672
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to HUF
Ft34.036
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CZK
2.134616
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KWD
د.ك0.0310896
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ILS
0.3302
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BOB
Bs0.70104
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AZN
0.17272
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TJS
SM0.93472
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to GEL
0.276352
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AOA
Kz93.125544
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BHD
.د.ب0.0382016
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BMD
$0.1016
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to DKK
kr0.653288
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to HNL
L2.669032
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MUR
4.623816
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NAD
$1.738376
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NOK
kr1.017016
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NZD
$0.175768
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PAB
B/.0.1016
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PGK
K0.429768
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to QAR
ر.ق0.369824
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to RSD
дин.10.268712
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to UZS
soʻm1,224.096104
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ALL
L8.421624
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ANG
ƒ0.181864
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AWG
ƒ0.181864
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BBD
$0.2032
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BAM
KM0.170688
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BIF
Fr301.4472
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BND
$0.131064
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BSD
$0.1016
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to JMD
$16.304768
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KHR
408.031696
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KMF
Fr42.9768
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to LAK
2,208.695608
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to LKR
රු30.928056
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MDL
L1.71704
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MGA
Ar459.727808
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MOP
P0.8128
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MVR
1.55448
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MWK
MK176.388776
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MZN
MT6.493256
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NPR
रु14.329664
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PYG
720.5472
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to RWF
Fr147.4216
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SBD
$0.836168
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SCR
1.40208
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SRD
$4.017264
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SVC
$0.887984
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SZL
L1.738376
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TMT
m0.356616
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TND
د.ت0.2982976
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TTD
$0.687832
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to UGX
Sh353.9744
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to XAF
Fr57.404
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to XCD
$0.27432
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to XOF
Fr57.404
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to XPF
Fr10.3632
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BWP
P1.352296
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BZD
$0.204216
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CVE
$9.643872
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to DJF
Fr17.9832
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to DOP
$6.52272
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to DZD
د.ج13.153136
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to FJD
$0.229616
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to GNF
Fr883.412
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to GTQ
Q0.77724
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to GYD
$21.25472
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ISK
kr12.5984

For a more in-depth understanding of Collector Crypt, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Collector Crypt

How much is Collector Crypt (CARDS) worth today?
The live CARDS price in USD is 0.1016 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CARDS to USD price?
The current price of CARDS to USD is $ 0.1016. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Collector Crypt?
The market cap for CARDS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CARDS?
The circulating supply of CARDS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CARDS?
CARDS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CARDS?
CARDS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CARDS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CARDS is $ 91.11K USD.
Will CARDS go higher this year?
CARDS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CARDS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:58:13 (UTC+8)

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
