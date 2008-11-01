Bitcoin Price(BTC)
Bitcoin price today is $ 79,165.88, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours.
The live Bitcoin (BTC) price today is $ 79,165.88, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTC to USD conversion rate is $ 79,165.88 per BTC.
Bitcoin currently ranks #1 by market capitalization at $ 1.59T, with a circulating supply of 20.04M BTC. During the last 24 hours, BTC traded between $ 78,125 (low) and $ 81,235.12 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 126,198.06960343386, while the all-time low was $ 0.04864654.
In short-term performance, BTC moved -0.12% in the last hour and +22.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 835.30M.
No.1
95.44%
58.77%
2008-11-01 00:00:00
BTC
The current Market Cap of Bitcoin is $ 1.59T, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 835.30M. The circulating supply of BTC is 20.04M, with a total supply of 20042850. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66T.
-0.12%
-0.41%
+22.42%
+22.42%
Bitcoin (BTC) is the founding crypto as well as the pinacle of cryptocurrency. Launched back in 2009 by an individual called Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin became the first peer-to-peer network that requires no intermediaries. It operates on a blockchain technology, where transactions are verified by network nodes and recorded using a public distributed ledger. It has a total capped supply of 21 million BTC, maintaining scarsity and store of value. Since the creation of Bitcoin, many altcoins began emerging from the market. One of the few most prominent tokens are Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), as well as a variety of memecoins such as DOGE, PEPE, and more.
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Bitcoin (BTC) is the world's first cryptocurrency. Founded back in 2009, it became the cornerstone for all the altcoins that we are looking at today. Bitcoin's main concept since 2009 has been to introduce and promote the idea of a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. This system will allow users from all around the world to send and receive remittances or payments without any intermediaries. This system also paved the way to the worldwide adoption of decentralization, forming popular niches such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Decentralized Applications (Dapps), and many more.
Unlike traditional money, Bitcoin's total supply is permanently capped at 21 million coins, ensuring scarcity. Each Bitcoin unit represents a unique entry on the public blockchain — a distributed ledger maintained by thousands of computers worldwide.
Bitcoin's origin traces back to October 2008, when a white paper titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" was published by Satoshi Nakamoto. The identity of Nakamoto remains unknown, but their vision reshaped modern finance, enabling trustless transactions secured by cryptography instead of intermediaries.
The first Bitcoin block, known as the Genesis Block, was mined on January 3, 2009, marking the start of a decentralized financial era. While Nakamoto disappeared from public view in 2010, the open-source community continues to maintain and upgrade the Bitcoin protocol.
Bitcoin operates through a decentralized network of nodes that validate transactions using a Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism. Additionally, each transaction is recorded in the bitcoin blockchain,
Each transaction is recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain, a transparent ledger accessible to anyone. Miners compete to solve cryptographic puzzles; the first to succeed adds a new block of verified transactions to the chain and earns a reward in Bitcoin.
This process ensures that the Bitcoin network remains secure, transparent, and tamper-resistant. Because there is no central authority, every node in the system helps enforce the same consensus rules, maintaining the integrity of the blockchain globally.
Mining is the process of validating transactions and adding them to the blockchain. It requires computational power and electricity to solve mathematical problems that secure the network.
As more miners join, the mining difficulty adjusts automatically to maintain an average block time of roughly 10 minutes.
While Bitcoin's energy use has drawn environmental scrutiny, many modern mining operations increasingly rely on renewable energy sources and efficient hardware. Studies show the share of renewable energy in Bitcoin mining continues to grow, reflecting the sector's push toward sustainability.
Bitcoin's economic model, known as tokenomics, is based on scarcity and predictable issuance.
Maximum Supply: 21 million BTC
Block Reward: New Bitcoin enters circulation as a reward to miners approximately every 10 minutes.
Halving: Every ~4 years, the mining reward is cut in half — a programmed event known as the Bitcoin Halving. This gradually reduces the supply of new BTC until the final coin is expected to be mined around 2140.
Halving events historically influence market sentiment, as reduced supply tends to create upward price pressure if demand remains constant.
Bitcoin transactions are digital signatures transferring ownership from one address to another.
When you send BTC, the transaction is broadcasted to the network and confirmed by miners. Each confirmation strengthens the transaction's finality.
Fees paid by users incentivize miners to include transactions in blocks. Because the blockchain is public, anyone can verify a transaction through a Bitcoin block explorer, ensuring transparency and auditability.
Bitcoin's market price fluctuates continuously based on global supply and demand.
Its valuation reflects investor sentiment, corporate adoption, and macroeconomic trends such as inflation and liquidity.
Over the years, Bitcoin's total market capitalization has exceeded trillions of USD, surpassing the GDP of many countries.
Financial experts now endorse Bitcoin as a valid investment choice that should form part of a well-diversified investment portfolio. Major financial institutions, along with El Salvador, have started using Bitcoin as a reserve asset because they view it as a protection against inflation and currency value decline. The limited Bitcoin supply and increasing global usage establish a strong case for long-term investment potential. The value of Bitcoin remains unpredictable because it shows sudden price swings. Your Bitcoin investment value could increase by 50% during one month but decrease by 30% during the following month. Most financial experts recommend investing only the amount you are willing to lose while using Bitcoin as a minimal 5-10% addition to your total investment plan. Bitcoin investment suits your financial goals if you support digital money adoption and can tolerate market fluctuations.
To hold Bitcoin securely, you will need to have a crypto wallet, and there are two types of wallet below:
Hardware wallets (cold wallets): Physical devices that store BTC offline, providing the highest level of security.
Software wallets (hot wallets): Apps or browser extensions that connect online for easier access but carry a higher risk.
MEXC supports secure wallet integrations, enabling users to withdraw Bitcoin to external wallets or keep it on the platform under bank-grade security measures.
Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most recognized cryptocurrencies, but they serve different purposes.
Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work mechanism prioritizes security and immutability, while Ethereum's Proof-of-Stake model focuses on scalability and efficiency. A lot of the investors hold both BTC and ETH for long-term assets and investment instead of selling for the short term.
Bitcoin's market value is influenced by global investor decisions and overall market sentiment. Its price often rises when major corporations announce Bitcoin acquisitions or when governments implement supportive regulatory frameworks. Conversely, Bitcoin prices tend to decline in response to regulatory restrictions or security incidents affecting exchanges.
Bitcoin also follows a roughly four-year cycle linked to halving events, which reduce the rate at which new Bitcoin is created. In the short term, price fluctuations are driven by trading activity, investor behavior, and social media trends.
For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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