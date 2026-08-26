Whitebridge Network Price Today

The live Whitebridge Network (WBAI) price today is $ 0.001806, with a 3.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001806 per WBAI.

Whitebridge Network currently ranks #2030 by market capitalization at $ 767.36K, with a circulating supply of 424.90M WBAI. During the last 24 hours, WBAI traded between $ 0.0017 (low) and $ 0.001884 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09146676325085583, while the all-time low was $ 0.00105767498740821.

In short-term performance, WBAI moved -0.72% in the last hour and -4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.76K.

Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Market Information

Rank No.2030 Market Cap $ 767.36K$ 767.36K $ 767.36K Volume (24H) $ 58.76K$ 58.76K $ 58.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.81M$ 1.81M $ 1.81M Circulation Supply 424.90M 424.90M 424.90M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 42.48% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Whitebridge Network is $ 767.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.76K. The circulating supply of WBAI is 424.90M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.81M.